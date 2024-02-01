Film Clips: February 1, 2024

× Expand Photo © Universal Pictures Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in ‘Argylle’ Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in ‘Argylle’

Argylle

(In Theaters Feb. 24)

In this farcical take on films fashioned from espionage novels, new author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) learns that her first spy novel closely parallels the actual goings-on of a shadowy organization. Her fictional protagonist is Argylle (Henry Cavill), whose adventures are intercut with those depicting the trials of actual spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell). He’s a reader and an admirer of Elly’s work and seeks to protect her from powerful forces determined to use her to their own ends. Aidan goes all out to help Elly despite his extreme allergy to the cat she totes around in a backpack notable for its cat-view-bubble window.

With her slightest of comedic chops, Howard relies on other actors to win laughs. They include Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. The action, largely played for gasps and guffaws, features an imaginative perspective on how to miraculously survive the perils of being targeted by spies and assassins. Director Matthew Vaughn’s PG-13 film works overtime to corner the market on cute (cue Elly’s Scottish Fold cat, Alfie). Vaughn hopes to pile on more cuteness in two further films based on these characters. Apple TV sees the vision, ponying up $200 million dollars for streaming rights. (Lisa Miller)

Departing Seniors

(Limited Theatrical & Streaming on VOD, Feb. 2)

Claire Cooney directs this dark, comic horror that pulls together disparate elements to create a fresh take on the genre. Protagonist Javier (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio) is Mexican and gay. His predictable tormentors are jocks Trevor (Cameron Scott Roberts) and Brad (Sasha Kuznetsov). Less predictable is Javier’s determination to stand up for himself. It takes a toll that is softened by Javier’s allies; best friend Bianca (Ireon Roach), and sympathetic teacher, Mr. Arda (Yani Gellman). Javier’s 4.0 GPA endangers Ginny’s (Maisie Merlock) shot at being class valedictorian, an honor she’d do almost anything to secure. Meanwhile, something rotten is afoot ... Student bullies and baddies are being murdered. Following an accident, Javier suddenly acquires second sight, seeing the past and future by touching either an object or a person. These visions endanger Javier while also placing him in the strange position of trying to protect those who claim to hate him. His predicament is a head-scratcher prompting both external and internal debates. (Lisa Miller)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

(Shout! Studio 4K UHD/Blu-ray/DVD)

One can easily imagine Weird Al Yankovic in high school as a nerdy kid under that mop of ‘70s hair and aviator glasses, keeping the bullies at bay by making them laugh with his spoofing lyrics to familiar tunes. The accordion-playing comedian has fun parodying his life in this Roku original film.

In Yankovic’s telling, he grew up in the lower-middle-class ‘70s, glued to Dr. Demento and MAD Magazine. Dad was a violent jerk who wanted Al to follow him into factory work; mom was concerned by his musical interests but understood. Weird unspools in an alternate universe where ‘70s kids partied to polka, not Led Zeppelin. Among the many hilarious scenes: Weird Al auditions for a punk rock band with a turbocharged rendition of “Beat on the Brat.” The new home viewing release has many extras, including interviews, a making-of documentary and commentary from the accordion comic himself. (David Luhrssen)