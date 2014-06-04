Film Clips: June 5

Edge of Tomorrow PG-13

Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experiences but taking them farther toward the goal of finding the brain of the alien organism, destroying it before Earth is overrun by its spidery minions. Why the necessity of Cage’s ongoing death and resurrection? Oh, you know, something to do with particle physics and time loops or something. The repetition becomes funny and then tedious, despite the sometimes-successful effort of director Doug Liman ( The Bourne Identity ) to keep the scenario rolling forward. (David Luhrssen)

The Fault is in Our Stars PG-13

Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort) are bright, attractive teens when they meet at a cancer support group. While his is in remission and hers is on a steady rampage, the pair “get one another,” and fall madly, deeply into what seems like the perfect love, no matter how abbreviated. Laura Dern plays Hazel’s understanding, somewhat fearful mom in this film adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel. A widely anticipated weepie, the film showcases Woodley’s range, while further expanding her résumé between chapters of the Divergent franchise. (Lisa Miller)