Film Clips: November 3, 2022

Armageddon Time

(In Theaters Nov. 4)

This semi-autobiographical account by writer-director James Gray chronicles his upbringing in Queens, NY., in a middle-class Jewish family. It’s the 1980s and young Paul Graff’s (Michael Banks Repeta) artistic nature is unappreciated by ambitious parents intending for Paul to, “have a seat at the table.” His mother, Esther (Anne Hathaway), is impatient with him. She’s a school teacher running for a position on the local school board. His father (Jeremy Strong) is a hard-working, temperamental plumber. Also in residence, Paul’s big-hearted, English grandfather Aaron (Anthony Hopkins), the family member most interested in spending time with Paul.

At school, Paul, feeling like an outsider, befriends (Johnny) Jaylin Webb, one of the African Americans integrated into Paul’s class. When the boys get in some trouble, Paul’s parents respond by enrolling their son in private school. Here, Paul is exposed to negative assessments of his Jewish heritage, along with scathing reviews of all minorities. Ironically, Paul’s parents, who consider Pres. Ronald Reagan’s attitudes appalling, don’t see their own casual racism—frequently on display. Lauded for depicting true-to-life, sometimes funny family scenes, Gray’s film aptly conveys the director’s perspective of his youthful journey. (Lisa Miller)

Next Exit

(Limited Theatrical Release & Streaming on AppleTV, Nov. 4)

In wake of definitive proof that the “afterlife” exists, a San Francisco doctor (Karen Gillan) calls for assisted suicide volunteers so she can more closely study relationships between the living and the dead. Although the world has sunk into a financial depression leaving morale at an all-time low, this doesn’t explain why two intelligent 30-year-olds each volunteer to die.

They are Rose (Katie Parker) and Teddy (Rahul Kohli), compelled to share a rental car during their road trip from New York to San Francisco. The pair are seeming opposites, making an unpromising start as road companions. The hostility between them grows until their shared experiences slowly change their perceptions of one another. Feelings evolve and the film takes form as a dark romantic comedy. We learn Rose and Teddy have very different reasons for seeking death, and of course, we hope they’ll change their minds. In this unusual blend of horror, romance and drama-dey, Rose is harassed by frightening apparitions. This fantasy marks the feature debut of writer-director Mali Elfman, whose father is renowned film score writer, Danny Elfman. Currently, the film stands at a 96% approval rating. (Lisa Miller)

“Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam Collection”

(TimeLife DVD)

Racy content on basic cable? “Def Comedy Jam” was one of the pathfinders when it debuted on HBO in 1992. The comedians were Black—men and women—and their routines poked fun at their own society and the society surrounding it. Some of their ruder routines might draw flack in today’s more PC environment.

The “Def Comedy Jam Collection” culls 36 episodes from all seven seasons plus a bonus DVD, “Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam,” and a booklet outlining the show’s development. Included are stand-up routines by Martin Lawrence, Chris Tucker, Dave Chappelle, Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan, Kevin Hart and more. The comics performed live, and as the booklet observes, “There was no laugh track. Comedians either took the crowd or got the hook.” (David Luhrssen)

“Star Trek Picard Season Two”

(CBS Blu-ray)

Jean-Luc Picard is back home in France as Season Two begins. He’s enjoying his vineyard and his fine country home, living a gentleman farmer’s life. But of course, “Star Trek Picard” isn’t about viticulture. An anomaly will occur at the edge of the galaxy, bringing Picard out of retirement and back to the stars.

When contrasted with other Star Fleet commanders from the sprawling Star Trek franchise, Patrick Stewart brought unusual depth to his role as Picard. He plays the admiral as a man of thought as well as action, a philosopher soldier-explorer in a universe that only grows more diverse, more kinetic. Some of the secondary characters in “Star Trek Picard” seem to wink at their roles, but Picard remains the focus in a scenario that loops around previous adventures, forcing him to confront the past as well as the future. (David Luhrssen)

“The Time Traveler’ Wife: The Complete Series”

(HBO DVD)

What if you kept falling through time, not by design, like the intrepid protagonist of H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine, but spasmodically, without warning. “It’s not a superpower, it’s a disability,” explains Henry. Especially since he tumbles through time naked—he must steal clothes quick as he can and often fight until he snaps back into the present.

And he’s in love with a woman who met him as a girl 14 years earlier (in her time frame). From Clare’s perspective, it’s a bit like being married to a serviceman on deployment. “And then it starts, the waiting” she tells the camera. Based on Audrey Neffenegger’s novel, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” is an amusing twist on romantic comedy, touching on issues of absence and destiny. All six episodes (plus bonus bits) are on DVD. (David Luhrssen)