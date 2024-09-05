Film Clips: September 5, 2024

× Expand Image © Warner Bros. Pictures Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

(In Theaters Sept. 6)

Slipping back into the sly character with a gravely voice, Michael Keaton, 73, looks even better now as Beetlejuice than he did 36 years ago. Winona Ryder reprises the role of Lydia, looking much the same in her goth makeup and spikey bangs. She’s now mother to teen daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega).

A non-ghost-believer, Astrid’s no fan of Lydia’s paranormal reality-TV show. Lydia’s mother Delia (a returning Catherine O’Hara) remains a no-talent artist whose works always features herself. Trouble comes calling after Astrid discovers the modeled town in the attic and inadvertently summons Beetlejuice. It falls to Lydia, her boyfriend (Justin Theroux) and Delia to retrieve Astrid from Beetlejuice’s realm.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice’s ex (Monica Bellucci), is determined to reclaim their romance. She leaves a path of destruction that prompts deceased TV-action-star detective, Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe), to give chase. Danny Elfman creates a funny, spooky soundtrack, one of the thousand little touches identifying Tim Burton as the imagination behind this PG-13 sequel for the ages. (Lisa Miller)

Dragonkeeper

(Shout! Studios DVD/Digital)

Japanese anime is part of world culture, but less seen is animation from Mainland China. Enter Dragonkeeper, a 2024 production at Pixar levels with British actors Bill Nighy and Anthony Howell lending their voices. The story delves into legendary, early imperial China where dragons—and their human allies—were persecuted and killed, and involves a hero’s quest by Ping, a young orphan girl. One wonders if a hint of political subversion against China’s current rulers is implied. (David Luhrssen)

The Front Room

(In Theaters Sept. 6)

Brothers and co-directors Max and Sam Eggers adapted this cunning horror story by British author Susan Hill. Belinda and Norman (Brandy Norwood and Andrew Burnap) are a young Christian couple. After Andrew’s father dies, they are persuaded by Pastor Lewis (Neal Huff) to take in Norman’s elderly stepmother Solange (Kathryn Hunter), who promises to leave the couple a sizable inheritance. Norman warns that Solange is manipulative, but Belinda worries that money is tight given the baby on the way. Solange insists that the baby’s intended nursery becomes her room, and then sets out criticizing the couple, and worse, while weaponizing her claimed spiritual superiority. The R-rated horror explores the value of trust versus skepticism, and our innate fears of being diminished or displaced. (Lisa Miller)