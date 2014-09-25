Frankie Latina’s Snapshot

×

Unless your idea of filmmaking is a YouTubevideo of your dog doing tricks, making a movie is a costly endeavor. And whilethe advent of digital technology has lowered the barrier for indie filmmakers,the expense of doing a professional production remains high.





Milwaukee filmmaker Frankie Latina earnedcredibility in the indie world with Modus Operandi (2009), a spy-revenge dramastarring Danny Tejo and Mark Borchardt shot in Milwaukee and Tokyo. He fundedthe shooting of his latest thriller, Snapshot, through a Kickstarter campaign,but needs a little more cash to complete post production.





Snapshot also starsTejo and Borchardt along with Cade CarradineFor Bay View Gallery Night, Latina will screenSnapshot-in-progress alongside photos of Europe by the Lowland restaurant group’sScott Starr. The “Film + Photo” event runs 5-10 p.m., Sept. 26 at Café Centraal,2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Donations from the event will go toward completingSnapshot’s soundtrack.