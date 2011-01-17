The Golden Network

It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Trent Reznor and partner walked off with what Hollywood considers an important yet second tier prize, Best Music.

Years ago the Golden Globes were little more than a glittering party thrown by a clique called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But long before the 68th annual event, it became an important milestone on the way to Oscar nightthe playoff before the Superbowl. It’s not that the Academy slavishly follows the lead of the Foreign Press, but those gossip mongering scribblers do have their ears to the walls. The Golden Globes often give a sense for what many in the industry are thinking.

And so, at least a big segment of the inside crowd wants to reward The Social Network without decking it with too many laurels. It’s interesting that none of the Golden Globes for acting went to The Social Network; The Fighter, The King’s Speech, The Black Swan and Barney’s Version earned those prizes. The young cast of The Social Network performed capably, but let’s face itthey were callow roles compared to the competition.

One question: what’s with the snubbing of True Grit? Does everyone in Hollywood hate the Coen Brothers for being more clever than everyone else?