The Latest MKE Restaurant and Bar Openings

× Expand The Sangria Bar, Facebook

There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while you support local businesses.

Hello Falafel

The team behind Odd Duck has opened a Middle Eastern fast casual restaurant at 2301 S Howell in Bay View. That location has seen a ton of churn since Guanajuato moved into the building down the block, so let's hope the extensive restaurant experience the Odd Duck team has will keep this one around. The menu is brief, offering falafel in four different styles of wrap, salads light on the lettuce, sides like lentil soup and fried cauliflower and fresh juices.

ABV Social

ABV Social has opened in the Mayfair Collection on Burleigh in Wauwatosa. Though touted as a sports bar (and TVs are large), it's got more of a gastropub feel. The two-story space is airy and bright, with garage doors that open to the patio, a private dining loft, and game area with darts, foosball and the like. Wings, burgers and nachos coexist on the menu with mussels, steak frites and pan-roasted walleye. The drink menus are interesting, with specialty cocktails like grapefruit ancho whiskey sour (very delicious during a media preview) and Berliner Weisse served with flavored syrups, something that's not common stateside.

Wy'East Pizza

Formerly a Portland-based food truck, the owners of Wy'East moved back to MKE and have opened a permanent location at 5601 W Vliet. The pizzas come in one size on a long-ferment dough for the best flavor and texture. They're cooked quickly in a super heated dome oven for optimal charring on the crust. Pies include the Hot Marmot with pepperoni, fresh garlic and sweet hot pickled peppers, and the Cloud Cap, a white pie with fresh mushrooms and rosemary, among others.

The Sangria Bar

A large patio serving up all kinds of sangria has opened at 904 Barclay in Walker's Point. The Sangria Bar is attached to The Point, a rental space for events. When the space is rented out, the bar will be closed, so check their Facebook page for hours each week. The patio has an island tropical theme, with grass roof on the bar, fire pit and waterfall. A full bar is also available.

Stuffed Pierogi Truck

A new food truck has hit the streets in Milwaukee. The Stuffed Pierogi Truck serves up, you guessed it, pierogi. The menu changes, but potato and farmer's cheese, sauerkraut and mushroom and braised short rib all make appearances. There is usually a sweet dessert pierogi available as well, including one filled with Biscoff cookie spread. Check their Facebook page for their location.

Cloud Red

Cloud Red has opened in the former Village Pub space on Oakland in Shorewood. The contemporary bar features 16 taps, most of them from Wisconsin, plus cocktails and wine. A small food menu will be available and will change often. The centerpiece seems to be a half-pound burger made with Ney's Big Sky beef, a local farm with great meats. The space has been fully renovated and modernized, with long banquettes, wooden benches and metal chairs.

Lost Valley Cider Co.

A hard cider bar—the first of its kind in Milwaukee—has opened in Walker's Point at 408 W Florida. Twenty tap ciders are available plus cans and bottles. Some Wisconsin ciders are featured, though most come from other parts of the world. Ciders are available by the glass or growler, or can be mixed into specialty cocktails.

Rare Steakhouse

A new steakhouse will be opening in the newly opened 833 E Michigan building on June 4th. Rare Steakhouse is a transplant from Madison, where it's affectionately called Rare on the Square thanks to its location. The interior is full of dark woodwork, walls of old books and luxe maroon banquette booths complete with chandeliers. If the menu is like that of the Madison location, expect foie gras, shrimp cocktail, oysters rockefeller and dry-aged steaks of all kinds.

Upcoming Beer and Food Events

June 3: Street Eats in Catalano Square. Run by our very own Shepherd Express, this event brings together food trucks, live music and Lakefront Brewery beers in the Third Ward.

June 4: World of Beer Festival at Schwabenhof Pavilion in Menomonee Falls. Put on by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee, a homebrew and beer enthusiast club, this fest has over 350 beers, meads and ciders for sampling. Tickets are $45 and include unlimited tastings and glass.

June 5: West Allis a la Carte on Greenfield Ave between 70th and 76th Streets. The street will be closed in downtown 'Stallis for a good old street festival, featuring local food, drink and business vendors.