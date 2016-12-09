Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays

×

Christmas is fast approaching, and when you need a breakfrom merry-making and present shopping, a quick stop at bar sounds just aboutright. Many bars go all out with holiday decorations, specialcocktails, or are just so cozy that Christmas time is the best time tovisit. Here are five of the best bars to visit in December.

Karl Ratzch

Have no fear, fans of the old Karl Ratzsch's at Christmas:new owner Thomas Hauck is continuing the holiday traditions. The renovationsthis year have modernized the space a bit, but the Christmas decorations areout in full force. Perhaps more importantly, Tom and Jerrys are once againbeing served. The hot cocktail has been a holiday tradition at KR for decades.Served in a mug with a big pillow of whipped cream and egg whites on top, thedrink resembles warm eggnog with rum, brandy, cream and spices. You can't gowrong sipping on one at the bar, surrounded by stockings, Christmas lights andsparkly wreaths.

Erv's Mug

The employees of Erv's Mug put up so many Christmasdecorations that the restaurant closes for an entire day to give them enoughtime to do it. If you've been to Erv's, then you know that's quite a feat,considering how much stuff is already hanging on the walls and ceiling. It'squite impressive, if not a little overwhelming, though it will undoubtedly makeyou smile when you walk in. To sweeten the deal, Erv's just happens to have oneof the best beer lists around, so plan to try something new while you're there.A supper club-like menu of steaks, seafood and sandwiches makes this a greatplace to celebrate Christmas.

Rumpus Room

Rumpus Room has the strategic advantage of being one of theclosest bars to the ice skating rink, Slice of Ice, in RedArrow Park. So when you've had just about enough gliding around on the ice inthe cold weather, you can thaw out at the long, dark wood, candlelit bar atRumpus Room. For some extra help, try a flight of spirits. They specialize inScotch and rum, and flights are available for drinkers that are new to theworld of liquor and for those that already have their favorites and want to trysomething new.

ThePfister Hotel

The Pfister goes all out with decorating for the holidays,especially in the lobby. There's a 20-foot tree, garland everywhere, red andgreen mood lighting, and even the lion statues get a fancy outfit. Lucky forus, there's also a bar right there in the lobby where you can sip a cocktailand listen to piano music while you gaze at the Christmas tree. If you're abloody mary fiend like I am, make sure you order one at the Lobby Lounge asthey're one of the best in the city. If you need a meal, Mason Street Grill,the hotel's restaurant, has great steaks that you can enjoy next to thefireplace in the bar area. And if you need to get a little shopping done, ThePfister even has a Holiday Marketplace of local goods.

County Clare

The pub at County Clare is the epitome of cozy, so it getsmy vote as a great place for holiday gatherings. Just beyond the dark wood baris a cast iron, wood-burning fireplace, complete with stacks of wood ready togo on either side. Pints of Guinness will warm you up while you listen to Irishtunes from one of the many musicians who regularly plays there. You'll feellike you've been transported across the pond for Christmas, only this is muchcheaper than a plane ticket. Incidentally, County Clare also has one of myfavorite bloody marys around, so even if you think you'll get strange looks forordering one on a December night, give it a try.





