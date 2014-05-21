BB’s: Wisconsin Avenue’s New Restaurant

BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meals. Breakfast is served all day with customizable omelets that are fluffy and delightful (four farm eggs and three ingredients, $8) and breakfast burritos (two scrambled eggs, tortilla and three ingredients, $8), as well as classic egg dishes, pancakes, waffles, French toast, bakery, yogurt and oats. Definitely go for the hash browns with breakfast—they are a good mix of crispy and soft, not over salted and chopped instead of shoe-stringed.

There's a lot to choose from for lunch and dinner, including appetizers, wings, salads, burgers, sandwiches, soups (including beer cheese soup) and on Fridays, a hand-breaded cod fish fry. Those who are vegetarian or gluten intolerant should note that walnut burgers (perfectly seasoned with great texture), portabella burgers and gluten-free buns are available. Drinks include Colectivo coffee, Rishi tea, Sprecher Root Beer and fresh fruit smoothies. BB’s also boasts a full bar with six beers on tap and a game room with pool tables and pinball machine. Delivery and catering services are available. This is the first location of BB’s (633 W. Wisconsin Ave.), but the owners are working toward making it a franchise. Stay tuned for BB’s grand opening celebration. For more information, call 414-270-1070, visit bbmilwaukee.com or follow them on facebook.