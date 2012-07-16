BelAir Cantina's Winning Additions

BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.), just a few blocks north of Brady Street, has a prime RiverWalk location overlooking the Milwaukee River. The recently renovated outdoor patio now features an arbor with hanging plants and wooden partitions that separate the tables from the RiverWalk. The fare is still Cal-Mex, with California "food truck"-style tacos, but the menu has seen some changes. Fajitas are now offered in portions that serve at least two. Asian pork with a sweet hoisin-sauce glaze and cucumber slaw is among the new options for tacos, as is pork al pastor with lean slices of pork and achiote vinegar marinade, chipotle pineapple sauce and cilantro. BelAir Cantina remains a winner.