Capital Grille's Elegant Three-Course Lunch

The Capital Grille (310 W. Wisconsin Ave.), with its dark, high-end interior, is the ideal place for a power lunch. Prices tend to reflect the elegant atmosphere. However, there is one relatively inexpensive option: a three-course lunch for $16. Each course offers a choice of about five items. At a recent meal, I enjoyed a starter salad of field greens, a main course of lobster and a third course featuring another salad, this one with tomato, watermelon and feta cheese. The entire meal was above the ordinary, especially the lobster roll, which was notable for its simplicity. A good lobster should never be too complicated. For dinner, order the entire lobster in sizes of 2 to 4 pounds (these versions will cost a lot more than $16).