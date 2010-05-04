Horny Goat Hideaway’s Fun, Pub Atmosphere

×

About a year ago,the Horny Goat Brewing Co. joined the proud tradition of Wisconsin-craftedbeers and introduced a new brand to the area. In October 2009 the Horny GoatHideaway opened in a former industrial building located on the banks of the Kinnickinnic River. With its fun, pub atmosphere,this spot could well change the image of this gritty, industrial neighborhood.

The two-storyinterior features walls that have been stripped down to their basic brick. Asmall bar that seats 12 is joined by tables on the main level and many more onthe upper mezzanine. With its flat-panel TVs and electric dartboards, HornyGoat Hideaway is geared toward a casual audience. Outside, construction isunder way with the hopes of soon adding sand volleyball courts, fire pits andboat slips.





The bar is popularin and of itself, but many of the patrons are here to eat as well. The menuconsists of casual bar farethink appetizers, burgers, panini, salads andflat-bread pizzas. Starters include the usual nachos, chicken wings,quesadillas and stuffed potato skins.





One starter thatstands out is the “3 Little Pig Wings” ($7.95). Just what is a pig wing? It isa piece of pork with a small section attached. It is more like a lollipop, andmay be the best innovation since the flat iron steak. The tender, succulentmeat is like that of a spare rib (minus all of the fat). Choose one of foursauces: barbecue, teriyaki, buffalo or Dead Heat hot sauce. Dead Heat, at theupper extreme of hot sauces, is by far the spiciest.





The guacamole($6.95) may not live up to its billing as the “best guacamole in town,” butit’s good enough, freshly made with tomato, onion and avocado. It is toppedwith chopped scallions when, perhaps, some serrano pepper or cilantro could addthat missing spark. The blue corn tortilla chips are a pleasant change of pace.





A beer pairing issuggested for all items, even the salads. Currently there are six Horny Goatbrews to choose from, some on tap and some in bottles. Try a pint of Hopped Up’N Horny, a hoppy pale ale with a full body. The Belgian-style wheat beeralmost hits the mark, but would improve with more alcohol content, sinceBelgian beers tend to be strong.





Beer always tastesgood with pizza, and the flat-bread pizzas here are the best reason for avisit. There are 11 to choose from ($8.95-$11.95), plus a Build It Yourselfpizza that you customize. The basic pizza, which comes in the shape of asquare, has a homemade crust that is thin and crisp, a bit like a soda cracker.The standard base is tomato sauce and mozzarella. Large for a personal pizza,it is enough for two with side salads or appetizers.





One option for pizzais called the Inferno ($9.95). In spite of its name, it is nowhere near asspicy as the Dead Heat sauce. The spiciness comes from pepperoncini,giardiniera, pepperoni and the tomato sauce. The pickled peppers are used inmoderation, which saves the pizza from too much vinegar.





You’ll also find apizza of the day. On one visit, this took the form of wild mushroom pizza ($9),a version that deserves to be on the regular menu. This is a white pizza with aroasted garlic base. Provolone is added to the mozzarella. The mushrooms mayjust be portobellos, but the flavor is intense and makes for an exceptionalpizza.





The sandwiches don’tfare as well as the pizzas. The burgers ($5.95-$6.96) are OK, with a tastykaiser roll, but the quarter-pound patty is thin enough to easily overcook. Thechicken breast sandwich ($6.95) offers small strips of bacon and Swiss cheese,but needs something more to perk it up. Avoid the vegetable panini altogether.The round piece of bread has the texture of Wonder bread and is not warmed up.The filling of leaf lettuce, avocado, mushroom, black olive, red onion andtomato is fresh, but this is like making a sandwich out of a salad without anydressing. Alas, even the mozzarella and provolone cheese fail to come to therescue. Sauces are available on the side at an additional charge, however, soperhaps one of these would help out.





Luckily, the soupsare another bright spot. A daily special of chicken and sausage gumbo($2.95-$4.95) offers a great combo of okra, onion and rice, along with a kickof filé powder.





The Horny GoatHideaway remains a work in progress. Once the exterior work is complete, thefacility is destined to become a major draw. For now, the Hideaway is still afun place to visit. Order a pizza and a side of pig wings and wash them downwith something hoppy. This is what a beer pub should be.





Horny Goat Hideaway

2011 S. First St.

(414) 482-4628

$

Credit Cards: MC,VS, DS

Smoke-Free

Handicap Access: Yes