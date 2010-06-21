Mr. Churro’s Mexican Bakery

×

Walk into Mr. Churro(2333 W. National Ave.)and discover a Mexican bakery. You will find flans, pastries and, of course,churrosMexico’sanswer to the donut. Mr. Churro also offers a side dining area, which isusually busy. Breakfast attracts an early-morning crowd, as the doors open at 6a.m. Regardless of the time of day, the menu is basic and food is served onplastic plates (but the prices are accordingly cheap). The pork tamales arevery good and the $1.25 tacos offer nine different choices of meat. Birria is aspecialty here, and versions of this Jalisco specialty are made with goat, beefor chicken. Most of the signage is in Spanish, but the menu is fullytranslated. Beer is available as well.

