Polonez: New Menu, Same Great Experience

Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is alittle off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St.Francis neighborhood, Polonez is worth the trip. The recently revamped menu haslost none of its ethnic charm, featuring pierogi (filled dumplings), Polishsausage, potato pancakes, hunter’s stew and lots of pork dishes along withsalmon filet, chicken breasts and American fare. The Friday fish fry is amongthe most generous in town, complete with dinner rolls, coleslaw and choice of soup or salad. Where elsecan you find a side order of kopytka (potato dumplings)?