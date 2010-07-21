Recipes for Hummus, Pakhlava

×

When it comes to food,it's hard to deny the benefits of immigration in this country. Because of thefolks who carried with them on their journey into the United States theirgrandmother's recipe for meatballs, or papa's special recipe for making freshnoodles, Americans enjoy an extraordinary selection of ethnic foods.

Here in Milwaukee, no time is better for samplingdiverse culinary specialties than summertime, when the season ushers in ourcity's famous ethnic festivals. It may not draw the attendance numbers of theGerman, Polish or Irish festivals, but Armenian Fest has set the gold standardfor celebrating the best of what its unique culture has to offer in the form ofdelicious food, folk music and fellowship.





Armenian Fest is rootedin the 1930s, when Milwaukee'sArmenian community would get together for an annual family-style picnic andshare traditional Mediterranean dishes made from family recipes. Now held at theSt. John the Baptist Armenian Church grounds in Greenfield, deliciousfood is still the focus. Diana Keutelian, an active member of Milwaukee's Armenian community, shares herrecipes for two dishes that visitors can look forward to tasting at Armenian Fest.





Hummus





Hummus is eaten acrossthe Eastern Mediterranean and the Near East,and Armenians include the healthy dish as one of their own. It can be served asa meal at any time of day, or as an appetizer. It's simpleand delicious. Give it a try.





Ingredients:

1 19-ounce canchickpeas, drained and rinsed well

2 tbsp. Tahini (sesameseed paste)

½ to 1 tbsp. lemon juice (as desired)

2 or 3 cloves garlic,peeled (as desired)

Dash of salt





Preparation:

1. Place all theingredients in a blender or food processor.

2. Puree until you reacha dip consistency. If it requires more liquid, add water by the tablespoonand/or lemon juice (to taste) as needed.

3. Spread the hummus ona platter or in a bowl, and decorate it sparingly with chopped parsley andpaprika. You may drizzle a teaspoon of olive oil if desired.

4. Serve with quarteredpita bread and a side dish of sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers andgreen or black olives.





Pakhlava





Without a doubt, themost popular Armenian dessert is pakhlava (baklava to non-Armenians). The rich,sweet pastry is a perfect butter-kissed ending to an Armenian meal.





Ingredients:

1 package phyllo dough,thawed

1 pound butter (liquidform)





Filling:

1 pound chopped walnut

2-3 tbsp. groundcinnamon

½ cup sugar





Syrup Topping: (Prepare a day ahead)

2 c. sugar

1 c. water

1 tbsp. lemon juice





Preparation: Topping

1. Mix the ingredients

2. Boil gradually,mixing often. Boil on low for 10-15 minutes to reduce to a liquid syrupconsistency.

3. Allow it to cool andcover it.





Preparation:

Since the dough is verythin, you have to work quickly; otherwise the dough will dry and crumble.

1. Brush butter on thepan before placing the first layer of phyllo dough.

2. Brush butter on everyother sheet that you layer until you have layered half of the dough.

3. Brush butter on thedough again before putting all of the filling evenly on the dough.

4. Drizzle a little ofthe butter on the filling before you begin layering the rest of the dough,again buttering every other sheet. Makesure you butter the top sheet well.

5. Cover in foil andrefrigerate for half-hour to make sure the butter is set before you cut thedough into shape. This makes it much easier to cut.

6. Use a sharp knifewhen cutting the dough into 2- or 3-inch squares, and then cut diagonally for atriangular shape.

7. Cook in the center ofthe oven at 350 degrees for 35-45 minutes until the dough color is golden. Don't overcook; otherwise the nuts will startburning.

8. Drizzle the coolsyrup over the hot pakhlava.

9. Serve it when it iscool.





Armenian Fest: Sunday, July 25, from 11a.m. – 7 p.m. at 7825 W. Layton Ave.n