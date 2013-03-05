Reinventing Shorewood

×

CampBar owners Paul and Natalia Hackbarth say they modeled the bar after theircabin in northern Wisconsin. To judge by the looks of the establishment, itmust be quite a cabin. For all its taxidermied animal heads, antler-antennachandeliers and log woodwork, the bar is as chic as it is rustic, channeling anorthern lodge through the lens of an urban cocktail lounge. Though theHackbarths just opened Camp in November, it’s proven popular beyond what theycould have expected, drawing near-capacity weekend crowds and praise from Details magazine, which this Januarycrowned it one of the best new bars in the country. Business has been so brisk,in fact, that the owners are already planning on expanding the bar, extendingit into the space next door and completing the cabin theme by adding afireplace.



“We’reexpanding because we don’t have enough room for all the people who want to bethere; we watch a lot of people walk into the bar and walk out right awaybecause it’s so busy,” Paul Hackbarth said. “I think the reason why the bar hasclicked is that it’s down to earth, it’s comfy and it’s cozy. Who doesn’t likegoing up north and relaxing? The reason you go up north is to sit back, relax,crack a beer and sit by the fire. So the bar really has a unique feel. It’ssomething people haven’t seen before.”



Perhapswhat’s most surprising about Camp is its location. It’s the type ofhigh-concept bar that would fit right in on the trendiest strips of the EastSide or Bay View, yet it’s housed at 4044 N. Oakland Ave. in Shorewood, ahistorically quiet suburb better known for its family mindset and high-rankingschool system than any sort of organized nightlife. Over the last five or sixyears, though, that’s been changing, as new bars and restaurants have sproutedalong Oakland Avenue, attracting patrons from both inside and outside thevillage.



Ablock to the south of Camp, the Oakcrest Tavern has done steady business sinceopening in 2007, but most of the growth has been several blocks to the north,where the corner of Oakland and Kensington Boulevard hosts a constellation ofnew hotspots. Recent additions to that intersection have included the ThiefWine bar, North Star American Bistro, Nana Asian Fusion Sushi Bar, an Alterracafé, a tasting room for the Big Bay Brewing Co. and Three Lions Pub, anEnglish pub that draws some of the neighborhood’s youngest crowds.



Allthat growth is welcome news for Dennis Cox, who owns Shorewood’s oldest bar,the Village Pub, fortuitously positioned near all that new development at 4488N. Oakland Ave. For decades, the Village Pub was one of Shorewood’s onlydrinking options—a low-key place where neighbors could grab a beer and a decentburger in a lodge-like environment of a decidedly less self-aware variety thanCamp's. Neighbors put the pub to good use, but it was hardly a magnet foroutside traffic.



“Sevenyears ago, I was the only game in town, but the change is OK with me,” Coxsaid. “I’ve always been the guy saying bring more bars and more people into thearea and everyone will do well. Now we have more people coming here during theday and night to check the area out. My business is growing. It’s new andexciting for people. People are talking now about Shorewood being thedestination of the North Shore. Every patio is full around here now.”



Shorewood’srapid growth didn’t happen by happenstance. It was the result of an aggressive,coordinated campaign to encourage business, one that village officials say wasnecessary to address the suburb's shifting demographics. Shorewood's populationhad been steadily aging, as parents who had moved to the suburb to takeadvantage of the schools opted to stay in their houses after their childrengraduated. With few houses on the market, young families were no longer movingto Shorewood at the rates they previously had, and enrollment in Shorewood’sschool system started to decline. Since state aid for public schools is tied toenrollment, the system risked major budget cuts down the road.



Whilebringing bars and restaurants to an area may seem like a counterintuitive wayto buoy a school system, Shorewood village manager Chris Swartz says thatcommercial growth was essential for attracting young families.



“Themore vibrant the community you have, the more folks you bring to it, and onemeasure of vibrancy is retail and the number of restaurants you offer,” Swartzsaid. “In order to bring new people in, you really have to have something tosell them, and so along with our upgraded parks and recreation areas, having anactive downtown with great restaurants is part of our whole branding.”



Andso in 2006 the village board passed a sweeping strategic community vision planthat, among other things, singled out redevelopment opportunities,re-landscaped Oakland Avenue, marketed the village and sought to lure newbusiness with incentives like generous grants and loans and afaçade-improvement program for old buildings.



It’sbeen an expensive campaign, and a major departure for a suburb that’s neverbeen known for being especially business friendly, but Shorewood is seeingreturns on it. Oakland Avenue is now as dense a commercial strip as it’s everbeen. Jim Plaisted, director of Shorewood’s Business Improvement District, saysthat new businesses have increased the village’s tax base, taking the heat offhomeowners who face one of the highest tax burdens in Wisconsin. Likewise,Plaisted said that new apartment developments on Oakland Avenue spurred by theplan have helped ease the village’s housing crunch.



“We’refinding that some of the apartments are attracting empty-nesters right out oftheir homes in Shorewood, so instead of renting apartments downtown the way alot of retired people do, they’re staying in the neighborhood while puttinghouses on the market for families to buy,” he said.





“It Isn’t North Avenue”



TheOakland Avenue makeover hasn’t thrilled everybody. Any development strategy asfar-reaching as Shorewood’s was going to meet with at least some opposition,and much of it has unsurprisingly come from neighbors near theOakland/Kensington corridor, who now find themselves in ever-tightercompetition for limited parking with bar and restaurant patrons.



“Anybodywho lives in that area hates it, because they have a hard time getting out oftheir driveway and there’s never any parking on the street,” said longtimeShorewood resident David Tatarowicz. “It’s a big inconvenience for them.”



Tatarowiczsays he finds himself avoiding the Kensington area because it’s too crowded,but his objections to the village’s development strategy extend beyond justparking.



Thegrowth in business has been artificial because the village has been paying forit,” he said. “I think the village has its priorities all wrong; we don’t needthat many restaurants and taverns in one area. It seems like Shorewood istrying to invent something that I don’t think it can pull off. In Milwaukee,you’ve already got Brady Street, you’ve got Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View,you’ve got Water Street. Those are the places where people are looking to goout, because they’ve already got the demographic there. I just don’t seeShorewood becoming that.”



Shorewoodbar owners, though, say the area isn't trying to become the next North Avenue.Cox of the Village Pub said that even on the weekends, the bars around theKensington/Oakland intersection are drawing an older, quieter clientele thanthe kind the East Side attracts. “You can always tell, because even on a busynight, my bathrooms aren’t trashed, and people aren’t puking,” he said. “Thoseare always signs that you’re not attracting too much of a young crowd.” Coxestimates that the pub still draws roughly the same aged crowd it always has,with most patrons falling somewhere between their 30s and 60s.



CampBar's Paul Hackbarth said he’s been similarly surprised by the age of hispatrons. “When we opened, I assumed we’d get a lot of college kids, but to behonest, that hasn’t happened,” he said. “Even on Fridays and Saturdays, wedon’t see a lot of students; it’s mostly people in their 30s and 40s here, andI enjoy seeing the mix of people that we draw. That’s a comment I get from alot of costumers, that they like that we don’t just draw a young crowd, or anold crowd. A lot of people don’t feel comfortable going to North Avenue after acertain hour, but this isn’t Water Street, and it isn’t North Avenue. It’struly a mix of everybody.”