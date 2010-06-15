Sausage, Beer and Kraut

×

Milwaukee's German heritage goes back centuries. Options fordining out on food from the fatherland, however, tend to be pricy. The OldGerman Beer Hall bucks the trend by offering a less expensive place to samplethe cuisine of one of the ethnicities most associated with the city.

Based on theappearance of the ample room behind the bar up front, facilitating friendshipseems to be one of the hall's intentions. Similar to establishments common in Germany, longtables of blond, polished wood fill the space. Instead of individual chairs,backless benches sit on each side of the table. Come during especially busyhours and you're apt to get to know those munching on either side of you alittle better during the course of your meal.





Though the OldGerman Beer Hall is international in style, local flavors dominate. Usinger'smeats from the nearby plant figure prominently on a menu heavy on sausages insandwiches ($4-$5) and by the plateful. As for the latter, the Wurstplatte($13.50) comes with bratwurst, knackwurst made with beef and pork and pork-vealweisswurst alongside sauerkraut, German potato salad flecked with bacon and ryebread. If the brats look more like foot-long wieners, don't fret. They're madein the Old Country tradition, leaving plenty to hang over each side of astandard American bun. Honeyed dark mustard served alongside the sausages (onrequest) not only enhances the meats, but also serves to complement theappropriately sour kraut. The little German dish called spätzle can be doughy;the Beer Hall's variation turns the dumplings into crisp little bites (allsides listed here $2).





The Beer Hall alsooffers reasonably priced plates of pork chop ($6) and beef rouladen ($9). Inkeeping with local tradition, a half-pound fish fry ($8) with rye, coleslawandas they say in Germany as well as Francepommes frites can be had all day Friday.





If beer isn't anoption for youespecially, perhaps, during afternoon hoursroot beer fromStevens Point Brewery makes for a tasty nonalcoholic way to wash down therib-sticking food. Beer drinkers will find at least one other Wisconsinbeveragean amber brew made by Monroe's Minhasamong the list of German imports,mostly from the Hofbräuhaus München (Munich Beer House) brand whose logo issported on the hall's signage. More adventurous tipplers can opt for beersmixed with lemon-lime soda or cola. One of the four wine offerings can receivea cola mix as well. All drinks are served in liters or proportions thereof.





The lunch specialof one sandwich and a side dish with a dab of kraut runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.($5 if ordered with root beer) and makes for a thrifty way to sample one ofDowntown's Teutonic highlights.





Old German BeerHall

1009 N. Old World Third St.

(414) 226-2728

$-$$

Credit Cards: AllMajor