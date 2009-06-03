Short Orders (311 Restaurant)

African-American soul food has come to Milwaukee’s Downtown, thanks to 311 Restaurant (311 E. Wisconsin Ave.). A hot spot for promotional visits from nationally touring R&B and hip-hop artists, 311’s stage in the back of its roomy, dimly lit space facilitates impromptu band and backing track performances. Mellow, adult-leaning urban music mingles through the air with aromas from the kitchen. An especially good deal is the Friday catfish special. Three cornmeal-batter fried filets come with choice of a side dish and delicious buttermilk biscuits in a unique, square shape. Among the sides, splurging for candied sweet potatoes and collard greens makes for a great complement to the catfish, especially with a dash of hot sauce.

Photo by Kate Engbring