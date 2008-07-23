Short Orders (Burger Joint)

Many people miss the presence of Bella’s Fat Cat at its original location at 1233 E. Brady St. But it didn’t take long for its replacement to open. It is called the Burger Joint and has the same owner as the Dogg Haus, a short distance to the east. The Joint is as devoted to the hamburger as the Haus is to the frankfurter. The decor hasn’t changed much, and you still order at the same counter. The burger options are unlimited, with a few items sporting clever names, such as the “Arsonist.” This burger is topped with pepper jack cheese and a blend of 12 hot sauces. Alternately, you can get creative with the B.Y.O. burger. You begin with a basic burger of beef, turkey, chicken, veggie, fish or even grilled cheese, and then choose from dozens of other adornments to create the custom burger of your dreams. The Burger Joint is Brady Street at its most affordable.

Burger Joint | Photo by Kate Engbring