Short Orders (Highland Park Pies and Cafe)

With a charming garden and its proximity to the Miller brewery, Highland Park Pies and Cafe (4110 W. Martin Drive) is an inviting summertime location. Then again, winter is a good time to visit as well. You’ll find a series of rooms with small tables and comfortable furniture, along with a front room offering slate floors and a large window. Walk up a short flight of stairs to the former living room its fireplace makes for a perfect place to sit on cold wintry days. In addition to baked goods and coffee drinks, the cafe serves light breakfasts and lunch fare such as croissant sandwiches, wraps and salads. It’s a wonderful place to enjoy an intimate meal, but plan on visiting early, as the cafe closes at 5 p.m.

Highland Park Pies and Cafe| Photo by Kate Engbring