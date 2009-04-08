Short Orders (Ilija’s Place)

Ilija’s Place (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street in Cudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensory overload with walls covered in icons, geometric patterned rugs, prints illustrating Serbian history and musical instruments. Most lunches (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) are $11 or less and come with a crusty, fresh loaf of white bread complete with red pepper and cheese-butter spreads. Try the Serbian salad, a tangy mound of chopped tomatoes, onions, green peppers and white cheese. Entrees, including stuffed peppers and cabbage and a variety of Balkan meat dishes, are attractively served, often with uniquely prepared potatoes. Service is so friendly you might never want to leave.

Photo by Kate Engbring