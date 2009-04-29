The hearty aroma of paprika and soulful sound of Balkan music are in the air at Old Town Serbian Gourmet House (522 W. Lincoln Ave.). One of Milwaukee's favorite long-running ethnic restaurants, Old Town recently added some new attractions. On the culinary side is one of the city's finest Friday fish fries ($9.95), lightly battered with choice of three dipping sauces and a Russian vegetable salad along with fries. For entertainment, Old Town has launched Mediterranean Night, featuring strolling ethnic musicians and an array of wine and largely home-prepared foods from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The next Mediterranean Nights, starting 6 p.m. May 1-2, feature music by Prasna Flasa. May 9 and May 23 are designated as Opera Night, featuring arias and Neapolitan folk songs performed by Fred Walker, formerly of the Florentine Opera. Prasna Flasa returns on May 16.
Short Orders (Old Town Serbian Gourmet House)
Balkan Nights