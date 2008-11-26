Short Orders (Rochester Deli)

If you’re not from Waukesha, you’ll want to check MapQuest for directions, but it’s worth the ride. The Rochester Deli (143 E. Broadway, 262-522-9611), wedged within the labyrinth of downtown Waukesha across from the Freeman offices, is a family business. Chef Dan Strackbein formerly cooked at the Milwaukee Athletic Club, dreaming of owning an urban-style deli. Rochester began as a takeout place when it opened earlier this century, but brisk business spurred an expansion into a counter-service, sit-down operation. Sandwiches and salads are modestly priced though made from the choicest ingredients. Rochester serves one of the best Reubens in southeast Wisconsin, and the soups and bakery are homemade.

Rochester Deli, a popular spot for lunch, is open into the early evening most nights of the week, but is closed on Sundays.