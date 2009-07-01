Short Orders (ZaZa Steak & Lemonade)

You wouldn’t expect to find T-bone and sirloin dinners at a place with stool seating and a location next to a shop hawking cell phones and cigarettes. But one of the city’s most evocatively named eateries, ZaZa Steak & Lemonade (4919 W. Capitol Drive), does both of its namesake specialties proud. The steak, it turns out, comes in Philly sandwiches, served on missile-like hoagie buns and available in several varieties, including barbecue, steak sauce and chicken-inclusive options. ZaZa’s lemonade likewise comes in several flavors. The top of each lemonade cup is like snowy Italian ice, while the bottom consists of frosty liquid invaded by a whopping chunk of fruit. A sandwich, lemonade and fries make for a reasonably priced combo meal. Numerous sides and desserts are also available.

Photo by Kate Engbring