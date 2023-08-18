Alfresco Off the Beaten Path

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Hubbard Park Beer Garden Hubbard Park Beer Garden

Before we turn the page on summer and outdoor dining consider the options Milwaukee has to offer beyond sidewalks and patios. With a little planning, taking a meal to go can offer memorable views.

Lakeshore State Park sits just east of the Summerfest grounds and the walkway that marks the eastern boundary of Henry Maier Festival Park offers great picnic spots. The Public Market as well as restaurants in the Third Ward provide a variety of food options.

Nearby, the War Memorial Beer Garden operated by Kegel’s Inn is conveniently located for anyone looking to enjoy Lake Michigan or stroll to the tip of Veteran’s Park. Colectivo on the Lakefront is an option for grab-and-go sandwiches, plus freshly brewed coffee, espresso, tea and bakery items made daily from scratch. Catch one of their Musica del Lago concerts or enjoy relaxed alfresco dining from McKinley Park to Bradford Beach to the Gun Club Rugby Park. Lake Park offers a bluff’s-eye view of Lake Michigan. Grab a bite to go from nearby Downer Avenue eateries BelAir Cantina, Café Hollander or Canela Café.

Looking for something a little more secluded? Nestled next to the Milwaukee River, Hubbard Park Beer Garden in Shorewood might have you convinced you are up north. The daily menu expands to a Friday fish fry that features live polka music and on Sunday the Lodge serves a Lumberjack Brunch Buffet.

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz South Shore Terrace South Shore Terrace

South Shore Terrace Kitchen and Beer Garden boasts a farm-to-table menu, sandwiches, lobster roll and Friday fish fry. With a beer garden and another 30 picnic tables on the edge of Lake Michigan and a fantastic view of Milwaukee’s skyline this neighborhood destination is one of the gems.

Here's one that might be the city’s best kept secret. According to legendKaszube’s Park (Milwaukee’s smallest park at about 6566 square feet, located on Jones Island) is the former site of a tavern owned by the island’s last permanent resident, Captain Felix Struck. Named for people from the Kashubia region of Poland, the park conjures history of immigrants, lake travel, commerce and mega-festivals all hidden in the shadow of the Hoan Bridge. On any given day your only dining companion might be the huge anchor standing sentinel. Food options include Bay View mainstays G. Groppi Food Market, Palomino Bar, Café Corazon and Huế Asian Kitchen.