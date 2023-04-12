Earth Day: Eating for the Planet

× Expand Image: CharlieAJA - Getty Images Plate with vegetables growing illustration

As we approach the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day, it’s not just coal-burning utilities and gas-guzzling vehicles heating up our planet. “All told, the food, agriculture, and land-use sector contribute 24 percent of anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” according to Project Drawdown, a leading science-based nonprofit advocating for climate solutions.

The good news is that we can participate daily in addressing the Earth’s climate crisis, regardless of situation or budget. “Shifting diets and addressing food waste can significantly reduce the global demand for food. Eating lower on the food chain and ensuring [that] what’s grown gets eaten is a powerful combination that lowers farming inputs, land clearing, and associated emissions,” according to Drawdown.

“Eating for the planet” is a multi-pronged process of climate-conscious choices. No one diet fits all. Nonetheless, it requires personal and collective commitments. Milwaukeeans have been building sustainable food networks for decades through farmers markets, co-ops, urban agriculture, and food-justice initiatives.

Eating engages the head and heart, and most of the senses. There are myriad ways to find joy in what and how we sustainably feed ourselves and others. Here are several:

Focus on real food. One definition of real food is that it is as close as possible to its natural state, and has not undergone intensive processing, been genetically modified, or is laden with chemicals. The more food is processed, the bigger its carbon footprint.

Real food offers other benefits in nutrients, flavor and connection. And frequently it costs less. We often are led to believe that eating real food is pricey. In fact, buying and cooking it can be done affordably. For example, scratch-made soups made with dried beans and fresh vegetables cost a fraction of equivalent amounts for processed soup. A crock pot or multicooker can reduce cooking times.

Do it yourself. Growing food satisfies on many levels. So does cooking and preserving. When gardening space is scarce, a porch or balcony can accommodate a few pots for herbs or veggies. Greater Milwaukee boasts many community gardens, with plots available for a modest fee. The University of Wisconsin Extension and the Victory Garden Initiative offer assistance with gardening techniques and logistics. The Extension’s FoodWise program works with local organizations to teach about affordably buying and preparing healthy food. Many organizations teach cooking and canning. Friends and family who cook are often eager to mentor others.

Look for locally grown food. Processing and long-haul transport of food increases its carbon footprint. More importantly, buying from local farmers and producers supports a resilient food system and economy. And the fresher the produce the longer its shelf life.

Outpost Natural Foods Co-op, a Milwaukee stalwart since 1970, stocks a high percentage of locally grown food (much of it organic) at its four locations. Beans & Barley and Riverwest Co-op also carry locally grown produce as do some supermarkets; if stores lack such sections, ask for them. Many restaurants source locally and identify providers.

Buy directly from farmers. Benefits from farmers markets include opportunities to form relationships with people who grow the food we eat. Shoppers with QUEST cards double the value of each dollar spent at farmers markets.

About 25 seasonal markets are held throughout greater Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market, located at The Table (5305 W. Capitol Drive), is held Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through April 29. Numerous community farms operate within greater Milwaukee.

In “community-supported agriculture” (CSA) programs, members assist farmers by purchasing a seasonal “share” of the harvest. Subscribers then enjoy weekly produce from a trusted source, often with flexible ordering options.

Compost. Whenever possible, transform food scraps into fertile compost. Or enroll in a program, such as Compost Crusader, a nonprofit St. Francis-based operation. Reducing food waste in landfills decreases GHG emissions.

Go organic. Organic agriculture relies on regenerative farming techniques instead of synthetic and petroleum-based pesticides and fertilizers. Organic methods reduce a farm’s carbon footprint.

Eat less meat, especially beef. Going meatless for even one day a week can make a significant impact. According to the World Resources Council (WRC), “Beef is more resource-intensive to produce than most other kinds of meat, and animal-based foods overall are more resource-intensive than plant-based foods. Beef requires 20 times more land and emits 20 times more GHG emissions per gram of edible protein than common plant proteins, such as beans.” Livestock production uses 70 percent of all agricultural land.

WRC elaborates: “If…meat consumption in high-consuming countries declined to about 50 calories a day, or 1.5 burgers per person per week … it would nearly eliminate the need for additional agricultural expansion and associated deforestation.”

Grass-fed meat and dairy create fewer environmental impacts. Fish and chicken, depending on sourcing, generally have smaller carbon footprints than meat.

Decrease dairy. Dairy production requires intensive land use and other inputs. It also releases high levels of methane, a GHG. When buying dairy products, choose grass-fed, organic, or ones without growth hormones and antibiotics. Or purchase vegan alternatives, including “milks” made from plants such as hazelnut and hemp, two sustainable Wisconsin crops. Note that cashew milk is more sustainable than almond milk, since almond trees require excessive water.

Broaden your food palate. Exploring new foods and dishes is a perk of sustainable eating. Milwaukee eateries offering tasty plant-rich items include many ethnic restaurants. Expand both culinary horizons and friendship circles by attending or hosting a plant-based or vegetarian potluck gathering. Friends of Real Food co-hosts a monthly potluck and program with the Urban Ecology Center in Riverside Park.

Clean Wisconsin, a nonprofit working to protect Wisconsin’s clean water, clean air, and natural heritage, champions lesser-known “climate-smart perennial crops” such as aronia berries, produced by a native shrub; Kernza®, a wheatgrass that grows sustainably; and hazelnuts. Clean Wisconsin also advocates for public policy supporting regenerative and restorative agricultural practices, including “agroforestry.”

Connect with others in community-supporting foodways. An attitude of reciprocity is a cornerstone of Indigenous foodways. One meaningful way to begin meals is acknowledging the origins of that food, and how it was prepared. When sourcing is unknown, that can seed other conversations.

Many local groups host activities promoting sustainable food systems. Several local nonprofits provide settings where healthy food and belonging can be enjoyed by all. Tricklebee Café, a pay-what-you-can community café, serves vegan lunches four days a week and hosts food-related programs. Kinship Community Food Center (formerly Riverwest Food Bank) has developed a holistic approach to food security, wellness and belonging.

Taste of Lindsay Heights, owned and operated by the nonprofit Walnut Way, is a carry-out café featuring cuisine by budding Milwaukee entrepreneurs. Sherman Phoenix also hosts shared professional kitchen space for incubating local entrepreneurs. Alice’s Garden “provides models of regenerative farming, community cultural development, and economic agricultural enterprises.” Milwaukee Food Council supports a locally anchored food system that “advances Milwaukee’s social, economic, and environmental well-being through collective action.”

Patronize vendors who commit to sustainable practices. Plastic-Free MKE, a collaborative of organizations committed to reducing single-use plastics, has launched a “Lake-Friendly Business” program. Food-service businesses can join by instituting sustainable practices, including eschewing Styrofoam and plastic bags; providing reusable tableware and degradable straws and stirrers; using compostable to-go packaging; and following proper recycling practices. Encourage businesses you frequent to sign on.

Start where you are. After opening Amaranth Bakery and Café (3329 W. Lisbon Ave.) in 2006, Dave Boucher and Stephanie Shipley chose to “be incremental” in sourcing sustainable ingredients. “We’ve gradually been able to obtain all organic flours for what we bake, and we rely on varied sources of produce, including from our garden,” said Boucher. “We decided it was essential that we keep our prices affordable.”

An incremental approach also works for planet-conscious eating. Considering impacts of our personal decisions deepens our relationship with food and acknowledges interconnectedness. As we sustain new habits, we can move on to exploring others. With each meal we can interact with nature and foster greater health for ourselves, our community, and the Earth.

Feeding Others Sustainably

Ever-more individuals are favoring plant-based proteins in their diet. Gluten allergies and lactose-intolerance also affect some people’s food options. Karen Lemke, principal of Milwaukee-based Just Transition Climate Solutions, believes that we can get increasingly creative about plant-centric eating—"by considering them pleasurable switch-outs rather than dreaded restrictions.”

When hosting social gatherings or business-related meals, or planning restaurant menus, it’s possible to serve all eaters. Abundant delicious recipes can be found easily, including online, to serve any dietary proclivity. Plant-rich foods are now widely available.

To be inclusive, always offer at least one plant-based entrée, so that everyone can enjoy a nutritious and satisfying meal. For a dish to function as more than an appetizer, it must contain sufficient protein. When in doubt, include a generous amount of beans, legumes, tofu or nuts. Dishes with eggs and dairy products will serve vegetarians, although not vegan or lactose-intolerant individuals. Label dishes or identify ingredients so that attendees can make informed choices.

Earth Day is April 22.