The potato is probably the most versatile edible known to man, yet time after time, I find this humble tuber has been abused by kitchens all over. Why it is so difficult to put out a well executed breakfast potato is beyond me. To date, the only place I can expect perfect breakfast potatoes is Roots.

With that, I throw my hat in the ring.

You will need:

1 fresh medium russet for each person eating

A tablespoon of finely diced onion per russet

A teaspoon of finely diced sweet red bell pepper per russet

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Enough grape seed oil to cover the bottom of the pan (less if you are cooking for one)

Wash and dice the potatoes the size of playing dice, approximately ½ inch cubes. In a non-stick sauté pan, heat the oil to medium high and add the potatoes. Let the potatoes brown on all sides, stirring only occasionally. When the potatoes have browned nicely, add the onion, red peppers, salt and pepper and stir until evenly dispersed. Cover the potatoes and turn down the burner to medium low. Cook the potatoes until soft, occasionally stirring. Once cooked, remove cover and finish the potatoes with medium high heat until crispy and serve.

This recipe has literally hundreds of variations, but the end result is a breakfast potato that is soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. I hope you have a wonderful breakfast!