Taste of the World: A Global Dining Experience

What’s your favorite memory? Does it involve food or something related to food? So much joy is derived from the gathering of friends and family around a good meal. It makes us happy, feel satisfied. What we cook or eat is so much a part of our culture and who we are.

In the eclectic country that is America, our food draws from so many traditions. Our melting pot could be filled with a simmering stew, tasty meze, pasta, tacos, pho, empanadas…the listing is as tempting as it is long. With that in mind, the Shepherd Express invites you to the second annual Taste of the World. This event is your chance to sample culinary delights without setting foot on an airplane. You’ll experience food from around the globe, as talented chefs create dishes from their culinary heritages to delight your palate.

Just one of our restaurants to tempt you is Casablanca. Chef-owner Jesse Musa hails from Jerusalem and loves the exotic spices the region has to offer. He strives to create exquisite food for the diner to enjoy from the varied cultures of the Middle East. Chef Musa also likes to educate people on culture and heritage. He’s proud of the fact that Casablanca is so diverse, with people from different religions and ethnicities, from all walks of life, really. “They sit at the bar and talk with one another,” he says. “A lot of people come in that may not understand the Middle Eastern culture, but they come in and get a better understanding.” Sample their fare and be warmed by their passion for good food.

Chef Maritza Paz of Chef Paz knows that “food is a powerful thing. It nourishes, it brings people together—it makes a little corner restaurant in West Allis feel like a dining room in Peru.” She brings that taste of Peru to Taste of the World, transporting you through the food lovingly crafted with the touches of her home.

Other cuisines represented in this year’s Taste of the World include French (Lake Park Bistro), German (Bavarian Bierhaus), Italian (Mozzaluna), Jamaican (Afro Fusion Cuisine), Mexican (Café Corzón and Tu Casa), Palestinian (Shawarma House), Spanish (Ball ’n Biscuit Catering) and even all natural American fruit and vegetable drinks (Garden of Eden Kingdom Living).

We haven’t forgotten about the entertainment either. Dancers from Tamarind Tribal Belly Dance will lure you in with their captivating hips; the Celtic Irish Dancers will clog their way into your hearts; the Aarabhi Indian Dance School will offer a taste of the dramatic and exotic; and Corpo e Movimento will move to the vibrant rhythms of Brazil. Daync Studio MKE will give salsa dance lessons.

You won’t need a passport for this journey, just an open mind, eager taste buds and your appetite. Let the culinary exploration begin.

Join us Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. Tickets are $30 per person or $55 per couple. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets will be on sale at the door and are available in advance at shepherdtickets.com.