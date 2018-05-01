What to Do for Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will be a busy place on May 5 this year. With Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby falling on the same day, there’s no shortage of events happening at area bars and restaurants that day. Whether you are more into horse racing, bow ties and big hats; or Mexican beer, mariachi bands and tacos, here is what you should be doing.

5 de Mayo @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust Ave.), 9 p.m.-midnight

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by supporting one of Milwaukee’s hardest-working nonprofits. Voces de la Frontera will be at the Public House for a special build-your-own-happy hour featuring a raffle, scavenger hunt and spoken word skits. Reggae fusion band They GuanUs and DJ Nemi Zelekta will also perform.

Cinco de Mayo @ Broken Bat Brewing Company (231 E. Buffalo St.), noon-11 p.m.

Broken Bat Brewing Company will run a special on their Corre Corre Mexican lager all day Saturday, with $5 pints and a $9 pint and popcorn deal, which includes a pint of Corre Corre and a bag of guacamole and lime popcorn.

Cinco de Mayo Block Party @ Kompali (1205 E. Brady St.), 3 p.m.

Brady Street’s newest taqueria will host a block party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, shutting down a section of Franklin Place with an outdoor DJ, photo booth and margarita bar. Drink deals include $5 margaritas, $3 tequila shots, buckets of six beers for $20 and more. Food specials include the same $2 tacos that are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with some added.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend @ BelAir Cantina (Multiple Locations), 8 a.m.

BelAir Cantina will open all six of their locations at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 4 and 8 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo for an all-day celebration. Los Plebes Dela Sierra will make stops at all six locations. Make sure to get in early if you want a seat, even if you happen to be the biggest NBA superstar in Milwaukee.

Derby Day @ Three Lions Pub (4515 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood), 2-7 p.m.

Three Lions Pub will be trading soccer for horse racing for one day as they celebrate the Kentucky Derby with specials on mint juleps, Kentucky mules, Bulleit Bourbon old fashioneds and more. A best hat contest will be held after the main race.

Derby Day Party @ Gibraltar MKE (538 W. National Ave.), 3-7 p.m.

Evan Christian and Damion will host this Derby Day party with DJ Bizzon providing the music. Light snacks and complimentary tacos from La Casa De Alberto will be provided while supplies last, with $5 drink specials on martinis, sangria and margaritas.

Kentucky Derby, Balzac Style @ Balzac (1716 N. Arlington Pl.), 1-6 p.m.

Brady Street’s favorite wine bar will host their own Kentucky Derby celebration with $5 mint juleps, 50% off bottles of Cava and a special menu of derby-inspired small plates. Those wearing a hat or bow tie will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of wine.

Kentucky Derby City Skyline Cruise @ Pier 106 Seafood Tavern (106 W. Wells St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Pier 106 Seafood Tavern will be hosting a viewing party for the Kentucky Derby, and after that Edelweiss Boats will kick off summer with a $15 cruise on the Milwaukee River and into Lake Michigan.

Kentucky Derby Happy Hour Party @ Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.), 3-7 p.m.

Riverwest’s Art*Bar will get in on the big hats and bow ties with a Kentucky Derby-themed party. Specials include two-for-one mint juleps, margaritas (for Cinco de Mayo), beer and wine. A “Southern Belle” contest will be held for the best derby attire.

Kentucky Derby Party @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.), 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to make some bets on the big race, this is the place to do it. The race will be shown live from the Off-Track Betting Room, Tribal Room and the Northern Lights Theater. $300 will be given out to the winner of the best hat contest.

Kentucky Derby Party @ The Wicked Hop (345 N. Broadway), 9 a.m.

While The Wicked Hop is typically known for the bloody mary, the Third Ward bar will trade that in for $8 Bulleit Bourbon mint juleps for the derby. There will also be a complimentary crawfish boil and a contest for the best-dressed and best hat.

Monarch Lounge Kentucky Derby Party @ Hilton Milwaukee City Center (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 2-6 p.m.

This Kentucky Derby party at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center features complimentary derby-inspired appetizers including mini hot browns, wings, bacon bourbon popcorn, finger sandwiches and more. There will also be live music, raffles and contests for best ladies hat and best dressed couple.

Señor Bob Re-release @ MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St.), noon-midnight

MobCraft Beer will re-release their popular Señor Bob imperial cream ale. The beer is brewed with agave and aged in tequila barrels, making it a great Cinco de Mayo beer option.

Sol Cerveza Sampling @ Miller Brewery (4251 W. State St.), 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Miller Brewery will host a special tour on Cinco de Mayo, sampling Sol Cerveza after all tours that day. All ages are welcome to take the tour. You must be 21+ to sample.

Taco Truck Fest @ UMOS Headquarters (2701 S. Chase Ave.), 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

UMOS, Inc. will host an all day, open to the public Cinco de Mayo festival that includes a number of local taco trucks, a chili pepper eating contest, car show, live music and more.

Talk Derby to Me @ The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.), 2-11 p.m.

The Iron Horse Hotel’s Kentucky Derby party has become the most popular in the city over the years. This year, the Extra Crispy Brass Band will perform, and for $55 attendees will have access to bottomless Woodford Reserve mint juleps and more from 2-6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best hat and bow tie.