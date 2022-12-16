Where to Dine on December 25?

The holiday season is often a whirlwind of shopping, activities, and parties. With such a packed calendar, who has time or energy to cook Christmas dinner? Instead of slaving away in the kitchen this year, give yourself a break and let the pros handle the cooking for a festive Christmas day brunch or dinner at one of these many fine establishments open on December 25. Most places require reservations, so make sure you plan ahead as seating can be limited.
Photo by Tia Brindel
ARIA – The Restaurant at Saint Kate
- (414) 270-4422
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- saintkatearts.com
Emperor of China
- (414) 271-8889
- 1010 E. Brady St.
- emperorofchinarestaurant.com
Photo: The Iron Horse Hotel - Instagram
The Iron Horse Hotel
- (414) 374-4766
- 500 W. Florida St.
- theironhorsehotel.com
Mader’s
- (414) 271-3377
- 1041 N. Martin Luther King Drive
- madersrestaurant.com
Photo by Tia Brindel
Mason Street Grill
- (414) 298-3131
- 425 E. Mason St.
- masonstreetgrill.com
Mitchell’s Fish Market - Brookfield
- (262) 789-2426
- 275 N. Moorland Road
- mitchellsfishmarket.com
Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant
- (414) 672-0206
- 522 W. Lincoln Ave.
- oldtownserbian.com
Photo courtesy The Packing House
The Packing House
- (414) 483-5054
- 900 E. Layton Ave.
- packinghousemke.com
The Pfister
- (414) 935-5950
- 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- thepfisterhotel.com
Texas de Brazil
- (414) 501-7100
- 2550 N. Mayfair Road
- texasdebrazil.com/locations/milwaukee
Tre Rivali
- (414) 291-3971
- 200 N. Broadway (in the Klimpton Journeyman Hotel)
- trerivalirestaurant.com
Photo: Singha Thai Restaurant - Facebook
Singha Thai Restaurant
- (414) 541-1234
- 2237 S. 108th St.
- singhathaimilwaukee.com