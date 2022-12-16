Where to Dine on December 25?

The holiday season is often a whirlwind of shopping, activities, and parties. With such a packed calendar, who has time or energy to cook Christmas dinner? Instead of slaving away in the kitchen this year, give yourself a break and let the pros handle the cooking for a festive Christmas day brunch or dinner at one of these many fine establishments open on December 25. Most places require reservations, so make sure you plan ahead as seating can be limited.

× Expand Photo by Tia Brindel ARIA – The Restaurant at Saint Kate ARIA – The Restaurant at Saint Kate

ARIA - The Restaurant at Saint Kate

(414) 270-4422

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

saintkatearts.com

Emperor of China

(414) 271-8889

1010 E. Brady St.

emperorofchinarestaurant.com

× Expand Photo: The Iron Horse Hotel - Instagram The Iron Horse Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel

(414) 374-4766

500 W. Florida St.

theironhorsehotel.com

Mader’s

(414) 271-3377

1041 N. Martin Luther King Drive

madersrestaurant.com

× Expand Photo by Tia Brindel Mason Street Grill Mason Street Grill

Mason Street Grill

(414) 298-3131

425 E. Mason St.

masonstreetgrill.com

Mitchell’s Fish Market - Brookfield

(262) 789-2426

275 N. Moorland Road

mitchellsfishmarket.com

Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant

(414) 672-0206

522 W. Lincoln Ave.

oldtownserbian.com

Photo courtesy The Packing House The Packing House The Packing House

The Packing House

(414) 483-5054

900 E. Layton Ave.

packinghousemke.com

The Pfister

(414) 935-5950

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

thepfisterhotel.com

Texas de Brazil

(414) 501-7100

2550 N. Mayfair Road

texasdebrazil.com/locations/milwaukee

Tre Rivali

(414) 291-3971

200 N. Broadway (in the Klimpton Journeyman Hotel)

trerivalirestaurant.com

× Expand Photo: Singha Thai Restaurant - Facebook Singha Thai Restaurant Singha Thai Restaurant

Singha Thai