Your Guide to Milwaukee's Black Friday 2019 Beer Releases

If it were up to the brewmasters of Milwaukee, we'd stop calling the Friday after Thanksgiving "Black Friday" and start calling it "Beer Release Friday."

In 2010, Goose Island (based in Chicago) started the trend of getting beer lovers to line up for the opportunity to pick up something special with the release of their Rare Bourbon County Brand Stout. Lakefront Brewery followed suit in 2011 with the release of their first Black Friday beer.

As the craft brewery scene has exploded in recent years, other breweries have stepped up their game with their own special Black Friday beer releases. In total, we're counting 42 new beer releases (or re-releases) at 18 different breweries between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29!

If you know of an event that should be on this list, send the information to cole@shepex.com.

Also, for anyone planning on heading out to any of the events below, City Tours MKE is running three free shuttles on Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and they'll cycle in this order: Dead Bird Brewing, Hacienda Beer Co., Good City's East Side location, Eagle Park Brewing Company, Water Street Brewery, Broken Bat, Good City's Downtown location. The best options for parking if you are taking the shuttle will be at Good City's East Side location and Dead Bird Brewing.

Here's a timeline of the most anticipated Black Friday beer releases this year, as well as releases on adjacent days:

Wednesday, Nov. 27 @ 11:30 a.m.

The Fermentorium | Sweater Weather Imperial Milk Stout Plus Variants

The Fermentorium is dubbing their release party "Blackout Wednesday," which will include the 2019 version of Sweater Weather Imperial Milk Stout along with three variants: Double Vanilla, Coffee and Cookies & Cream. Mixed four-packs and regular four-packs will be available for purchase. Read more about Sweater Weather here.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 @ 4 p.m.

Black Husky Brewing | Ahead of the Pack: The Great Yamkin

Going back to 2016, Black Husky has "lead the pack" each year by releasing something special on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It's becoming a tradition in its fourth year. This year's "Ahead of the Pack" release is an imperial sweet potato beer made with real yams called "The Great Yamkin." The "Ahead of the Pack" release is followed by "F*cked-Up Friday," which includes a few of the brewery's screw ups or "happy little accidents." Full list here. Read more about The Great Yamkin here.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ 6 a.m.

Explorium Brewpub | Milwaukee County Stout

Explorium's Milwaukee County Stout has been aged in Maker's Mark Bourbon barrels for over a year. About 500 of the 22 oz. bomber bottles will be sold at $16, with a limit of two bottles per person. This early morning release party is perfect for those not interested in roughing it and waiting outside on a cold, late November morning since the line will be inside. It will also be available on tap and it's likely to sell out on Friday. Read more about Milwaukee County Stout here.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ 8 a.m.

Lakefront Brewery | Black Friday Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Lakefront's Black Friday release party continues to be a pilgrimage for area craft beer lovers. Doors open at 8 a.m. but the line will start long before then. In addition to the 2019 edition of Black Friday, which is a stout aged in bourbon barrels, they'll also have packages that include a 2017 Black Friday aged in rye barrels; 2019 Rum Barrel-Aged Fruit Cake Black Friday, a strong ale aged in rum barrels; and 2019 Barleywine Black Friday strong ale. They also have the very limited-edition 5-Year Black Friday Stout, which has been aged in barrels for five years available in 22 oz. bottles for $100. There are only 100 bottles of this very limited release.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ 8:30 a.m.

R'Noggin Brewing Co. (Kenosha) | Triple Limited Beer Release

R'Noggin will be tapping into a sixth barrel of their 2019 Predawn Imperial Stout starting at 8:30 a.m. This 16.1 percent ABV Bourbon Barrel-Aged Russian Imperial Stout won't be officially released until late December. They'll also have mixed six packs of Lil Jus volumes 1-3 available for purchase for $17 before 9 a.m. and $22 after 9 a.m. depending on what's in stock. Finally, bourbon barrel bottle gift boxes will be on sale, which include one bottle of Peaceful Protest Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Red Ale, one bottle of Skirtless Scottsman Bourbon Barrel-Aged Scotch Ale and one bottle of 3 to the Third Bourbon Barrel-Aged Barleywine. Full details here.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ 11 a.m.

1840 Brewing Company | Plumpy - Black

1840 Brewing is getting into the Black Friday release game with Plumpy - Black, a naturally-soured oat cream ale with blackberry, black currant, black cherry and lactose. Plumpy - Black will be on draft and available for purchase in 750 ml. bottles for $15 each.

Dead Bird Brewing Company | Beanut Putter and Bean Water

Two special release beers will be available in 4 oz. and 10 oz. pours only. The first is Beanut Putter, an imperial oatmeal stout which is smooth, rich and creamy featuring roasted Texas peanuts. Bean Water Imperial Oatmeal Stout is made with cold brew coffee, Mexican dark chocolate and Tahitian vanilla.

Eagle Park Brewing | EP Black Friday Quadruple Beer Release

Eagle Park is bringing a quadruple threat of beers to Black Friday including Wrong Way peanut butter-inspired Imperial Stout; Melt: O'Paya Imperial Stout (collaboration with Melt Chocolates, Ltd.; Evil Ways New England IPA and Dragon Fruit, Orange, Mango Slush Sour Ale. On Saturday, the brewery will be tapping into kegs of Bourbon Barrel-Aged Booze for Breakfast and Huey Lewis And the Booziest.

Good City Brewing | Days of My Youth

This is Good City's first Black Friday release as well as their first wild ale that's part of the Deer District Series brewed downtown. Days of My Youth is a foeder-aged, farmhouse-style saison with notes of orchard fruits, particularly apricot, mildly oaky vanilla flavors and toasty oak tannins in the finish. It will be released on Black Friday at the East Side taproom but can be purchased on tap or in bottles at both locations.

Hacienda Beer Co. | Velvet Bulldozer and L'hiver No. 2

Two new beers will land at Hacienda at 11 a.m: Velvet Bulldozer and L'hiver No. 2. Velvet Bulldozer is an extra thick imperial stout that will be available on tap and in four packs of cans. L'hiver No. 2 is the second iteration of their winter saison. L'hiver will be on tap and 500 ml. bottles will be available for purchase. More details here.

Raised Grain Brewing (Waukesha) | Santa's Sack Spiced Ale Plus Variants

Raised Grain has brewed Santa's Sack each year since 2015. Mixed four packs of 16 oz. cans include the Original Christmas Ale and three barrel-aged variants including Tequila, Sour-Mash Whisky and Bourbon. In the spirit of Black Friday, mixed four packs are $15 if you buy on the day of the release or $20 any day after.

Third Space Brewing | Liquid Layers Barrel-Aged Barleywine Plus Variants

For the first time, Third Space is putting their Liquid Layers Barleywine in 12 oz. cans. The four variants are Bourbon, Rye, Rum and Whiskey Pumpkin. The taproom opens early at 11 a.m. with mixed four packs available for purchase at $20 each. They only have 150 of them, so get there early if you want to make sure you get a four pack. Read about Third Space's other holiday season beers here.

Water Street Brewery | Barrel Buster Porter

Water Street Brewery took suggestions via social media to name their limited release beer, a Wild Turkey barrel aged porter. The winner received free Water Street Brewery beer for a year, plus a four pack of Barrel Buster Porter. Barrel Buster will be available for purchase on draft and in bottles.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ noon

Brewfinity Brewing Co. (Oconomowoc) | Chocolate Covered Cherry Stout

In addition to special pricing on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29, Brewfinity is also releasing a chocolate-covered cherry stout which will be on tap when they open at noon.

Indeed Brewing | Maple Stick Stout

In addition to releasing an exclusive Maple Stick Stout, Indeed Brewing is also hosting a holiday pop-up shop that will include vendors: Canni Hemp Co., Carrie's Crispies and Victory Ave.

Urban Harvest Brewing Company | Imperial Chocolate Whiskey Stout

For the fourth year, Urban Harvest is releasing their Imperial Chocolate Whiskey Stout. They're also releasing Two Step, a Belgian Dark Strong Ale. Both beers will be on tap and available for purchase in reused 32 oz. growlers for $20 for Black Friday only. There is an additional charge for a new growler. There's a limit of one growler fill per person.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ 3 p.m.

Enlightened Brewing Company | Sustained Thought

Enlightened Brewing Company is also throwing a Black Friday release party for Sustained Thought, their new coffee stout made with Valentine Coffee, on tap and in cans. Six packs will be available for purchase for $10. Read more about Sustained Thought here.

Friday, Nov. 29 @ 4 p.m.

MobCraft Beer | 5x Beer Release

MobCraft is bringing out an impressive set of five new releases for Black Friday. The taproom opens at noon but the party starts at 4 p.m. with the tapping of the 2019 Moowaukee White Chocolate Stout. Cans of Moowaukee will also be available for purchase. Also at 4 p.m., they'll make a limited amount of bottles of their 2018 Old Fashioned Amber available for purchase as well as a new Six Year Anniversary Stout aged in Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels. At 6 p.m., they'll tap into Liquid Dessert, an imperial stout brewed with dark Belgian candi sugar and aged in bourbon barrels with peanuts and maple syrup. At 7 p.m., they'll tap Stitch & Snitch Peach and Raspberry Sour. Oh, and don't forget to mark down their annual Stout Fest, which is on Saturday, Dec. 14. They promise to deliver about 25 different stouts on tap!

Saturday, Nov. 30 @ 8 a.m.

Super Saturday at Ray's Wine and Spirits

Ray's will have their proprietary Barrel-Aged beers made with Third Space and 3 Sheeps, as well as their entire allocation of Goose Island Bourbon County Stout (and variants) beginning at 8 a.m. in the store. The first 120 people in line will be handed a ticket, which guarantees them the ability to purchase one of each of the three proprietary barrel-aged beers plus one Goose Island Bourbon County Stout. Read about the proprietary barrel-aged beer series here.

