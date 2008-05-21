Short Orders (Chez Jacques)

The strongest coffee in town is one reason for stopping at Chez Jacques (1022 S. First Another is the wonderful croissants, flaky and made fresh each morning in a city where misshapen lumps of dough are routinely passed off as croissants. Jacques boasts series of rooms, starting with sunny vistas overlooking busy South First Street and leadto darker rooms deeper in the old industrial building, spruced up with dabs of Gallic charm. The crepes ($5.95-$9.95) are as fresh as the bakery, the sandwiches are hearty the omelets ($8.75) full of zesty flavor. Make like a European and enjoy a glass of red at the old wooden bar in the early afternoon. It may ease you through the rest of the workday. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Photo by Kate Engbring