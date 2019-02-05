Hit the Road, Jack!

Dear Ruthie,

Our roommate “Jack” is a major whore who’s into married men—of the straight variety. At first, my other roommate and I shrugged it off, believing Jack’s personal life wasn’t any of our business. His last conquest, however, has the entire place rattled.

Not only is this married man way older than us, but he insists on hanging out here all the time, and we don’t want him here. Hang on, girl, it gets worse. His wife found out he’s been having an affair with Jack, and now she’s stalking our house, calling my friend’s cell all the time and even calling our landlord.

We want to kick Jack out because we’re afraid we’re going to be evicted if this crazy wife doesn’t cool it. He says it’s none our business and not to worry. Are we dicks for kicking Jack out?

(Signed)

All the Single Ladies

Dear Ladies,

Yikes! Looks like karma is knocking at Jack’s door. Tell Jack to head up the hill and climb the beanstalk outta your lives. Ain’t nobody got time for that drama! Let him know that he’s caused enough trouble already and explain that you don’t want this man’s wife harassing you or your landlord. Who knows? All three of you could be out on the streets soon. Set a date for the homewrecker’s departure and stick to it, sugar.

Ruthie’s Culinary Clues

Feb. 6—HamBingo at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s time for prizes and bingo and burgers galore when everyone’s favorite holy rollers take over Hamburger Marys’ for a night of fun. The Brew City Sisters offer a party where the bingo is free, the burgers are hot and the drinks are cold. Perfect for a girls-night-out, family fun or simply a change-of-pace night, check out the 8 p.m. HamBingo this week!

Feb. 8—NEWaukee’s Tenth Anniversary Party at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): Celebrate a decade of the one of Milwaukee’s most popular organizations... NEWaukee! A cash bar, DJ and dancing highlight the 8-10 p.m. event. Haven’t been to one of NEWaukee’s events before? This a great way to check it out.

Feb. 8—TITS Valentine’s Day Show at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Can’t wait to celebrate Valentine’s, Gal-entine’s or Pal-entine’s Day? Then join me at Milwaukee’s favorite watering hole for celebration of the red and white. The free 9 p.m. show features me as well as Shawna Love, BJ Daniels, Karen Valentine and Goldie Adams.

Feb. 9—Love is Love: A Benefit for LGBTQ Youth at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (227 State St., Madison): Make the (short) road trip to Mad City for this 8 p.m. to midnight event that helps kids dealing with emotional health issues, and benefits LGBTQ youth programs. Tickets run $25 to $100, so get yours at unitypoint.org/madison/loveislove. Enjoy a 9:30 p.m. program followed by 10 p.m. entertainment and dancing.

Feb. 9—Opening Night of Torch and Glamour at Danceworks (1661 N. Water St.): Love is in the air, and it’s going up in flames according to the talented team at Danceworks. Join them as they explore love, illusion, mayhem and more with a variety show spotlighting dancers, singers, musicians and others. The show runs through Feb. 16 with tickets ranging in price from $16 to $27. Swing by danceworksmke.org for tickets and show times.

Feb. 10—Love is in the Air Chili Cook Off Championship at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Love may not be the only thing in the air when this chili cook off is in full swing. The winners of January chili contests vie for the final title during this Sunday funday hosted by Castaway’s Levi/Leather social group. Celebrate the 3-7 p.m. competition with raffle drawings and a beer bust.

Feb. 11—Gay Speed Dating at Intersectionality Among Men (2439 N. Holton St.): Need a date for Valentine’s Day? This might be the event for you! Organizers note that this event is for “same gender-loving young men of color between the ages of 18-29.” The 6-8 p.m. night sits two single men together for a 5-minute introduction before each man moves on to the next gentleman for another quick intro.

Feb. 12—Milwaukee Coffee Connection at JDBC Tax Services (6525 W. Bluemound Road): Grab a free cup of coffee from 8-9 a.m. when the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this month’s social. Make some new friends, form some new business contacts and warm up on the way to work with this early-bird happy hour.

Feb. 12—LGBTQ+ Book Talk and Club Launch at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Sign up for the community’s newest book club and help select the first book. The fun begins at 6 p.m. Free and open to all, this first meeting will focus on a scope of titles to consider, goals of the club and dates and times of future meetings.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her hilarious reality show on YouTube—“Camp Wannakiki!”