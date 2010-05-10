×

Prolific Milwaukee adultR&B/smooth jazz crooner Chazz Dixon delivers another set of sensuality andsentimentality with Love Notes.Deceptively minimal production by J brings to mind the softer side of ’80ssoul, made for seduction and (on the mid-tempo numbers) dancing. Dixon's yearning tenorbrings Smokey Robinson to mind, yet there's enough individuality here to staveoff accusations of cloning. One might wonder whether the occasional song ofromantic disappointment and paean to a lost loved one should be recorded in thesame lover-man aural mode that Dixonkeeps throughout the rest of the album. He might do well to seek out producersother than J to add a varied complement to his fine instrument, but thisaddition to his catalog should keep him in good stead among longtime fans.



