Cracker has been among the best, most consistent bands to rise from the alt scene in the '90s. On the group's newest album, Cracker demonstrates deep command of rock 'n' roll essentials. Much of Sunrise sounds indebted to classic '70s Stones (even the Americana influences seem filtered through Beggars Banquet), when they aren't drawing from the energy of punk. Most of all, Cracker is in control of the surging dynamics and killer riffs, the song craft, of great rock. The sardonic glow of David Lowery's voice puts the most straight-faced lyrics in a jaundiced light. He sounds as if he suspects the milk has long ago soured in the Land of Milk and Honey.