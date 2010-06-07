Eric Blowtorch

×

The latest vinyl from Milwaukee's white socialist/pacifist reggaeemissary is an electro treat with Chinese dulcimer and pots ’n ’ pans ’n ’paint buckets programmed among the synths. It finds our man mixing romance andsocial conscience in a way only a guy with his particular convictions could.The other three cuts on the 10-inch single rework the same song various ways,with two of them featuring the wisdom and party-starting abilities of Blowtorchheroes and original-school Jamaican DJ toasters U-Roy and Prince Jazzbo. The“riddim” bounces with enough sprightliness that it would be a treat to hear itused by other acts. That kind of appropriation is not only common in the genreBlowtorch enjoys, but would be a credit to his tunefulness.



