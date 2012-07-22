The Finn MacCools

Rogue Nation

Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands&nbsp;either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to&nbsp;add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys). Milwaukee's Finn MacCools approach their fusion from somewhere&nbsp;between the two aforementioned extremes. If there's such&nbsp;a thing as poppy, mainstream rock with roots in the Emerald Isle, <em>Rogue Nation&nbsp;</em>exemplifies it as good as any album from the Midwest. If anything, there's a bucolic element to their rockin' side as well, making the band a fit opening act for&nbsp;the BoDeans or The Wallflowers. The band's disparate elements&nbsp;gel together much of the time, but when they give their guitar (or other stringed electric instrument?) the chiming, bagpipe-like tone of one of their closest forebears, Big Country, they journey down a path they'd do well to explore further.&nbsp; <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>