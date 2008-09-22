Milwaukee veterans The Invaders may be considered part of ska's third wave, but the group's sixth album is at its best when the band recalls the genre's '60s formative era in witty little story songs. The group achieves its own twist with the inclusion of harmonica and violin amid the requisite brass, keyboards and hyperactive rhythm section. Elsewhere, a familiarity with the art form's common themes (rude girls, rude boys, dancing and a positive outlook) and the knowledge that there's always an audience for what they do puts some of Where Ya Gone? in the realm of bar-band ska. But for a band that's been around, on and off, for 21 years, that's not such a bad place to be.