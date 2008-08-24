Fans of gumbo jam band Little Feat, the unlikely result of Lowell George being fired from Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention back in 1969, will flock to Join the Band, a combination "greatest hits" and "best friends" release.

Produced by Jimmy Buffett, the 14-track CD featured Buffett on several cuts, including "Time Loves A Hero," along with a number of other rock and country luminaries. Dave Matthews and Sonny Landreth jam on "Fat Man in the Bathtub," with Landreth returning to pair with Vince Gill on "Dixie Chicken," and it just gets better from there. Bob Seger, Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris and Sam Bush all join in the fun. Highlights include an especially funky "This Land is Your Land" with Feat's Paul Barrere on bottleneck guitar, and a Brooks & Dunn version of George's "Willin'" that could be the country duo's next mega hit.