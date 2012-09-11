No one does lovelorn like Mike Fredrickson. And if the Milwaukee songwriter, guitarist and singer hasn’t just lost his girlfriend on Make It Stop , he’s surveying the impossibility of finding true love. Produced by John Sieger with a band featuring such ace players as drummer John Carr and guitarist Jason Klagstad, Make It Stop ’s songs are usually melancholic yet lit by a ray of hope, as Fredrickson summons the courage to begin again. The sound is gritty and organic, Americana and ’60s pop infused by the Beatles and girded by a deep understanding of what makes a rock record work. Fredrickson’s greatest songs have often been influenced by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Make It Stop ’s greatest track, “City of Tears,” walks the line to a grave country rock beat as the guitars slide toward the dark twang of broken heartstrings.