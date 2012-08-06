Outliers

Neon Leon

by

There's a point where rock&nbsp;subgenres such as indie, garage and punk&nbsp;coalesce into something&nbsp;musicians can call their own. New Berlin quartet Outliers takes from all of the above&nbsp;on the band's second album, <em>Neon Leon</em>, and&nbsp;delivers&nbsp;music at once nostalgic, heartsick, abrasive and arrogant.&nbsp;The&nbsp;shambolic tunefulness and bratty abandon at times suggest a&nbsp;young Iggy Pop,&nbsp;had The Stooges been (barely) corralled into power pop. Some imprint of danceable neo-new wave bands such as Franz&nbsp;Ferdinand survives from Outliers' previous album, but the band's maturation cuts a wider sonic swath that allows for both more tenderness and aggression. It bodes well for a&nbsp;potentially explosive live show and a future&nbsp;worth&nbsp;anticipating. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"> </p>