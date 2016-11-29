Pink Floyd: The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation (Pink Floyd Records)

To Pink Floyd fans who think they already have everything comes the ultimate holiday gift, a new box set with tracks covering their pre- Dark Side of the Moon discography, previously unreleased studio selections, concert recordings, pointless recent remixes and nearly 16 hours of video (concerts, interviews, feature films). Fans on a budget might opt instead for the edited version, The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation , a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop (“Arnold Layne”) and post-Barrett space rock (“Careful With that Axe, Eugene”) plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions—not to mention an Ummagumma radio ad. Cre/ation provides a fine overview of the years when the words Pink Floyd triggered little recognition in the U.S.