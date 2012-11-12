Fourth time's a charm for Milwaukee's Revolush. Stagefright mines the rarefied terrain where classic rock meets power pop without sounding overly concerned about paying homage to The Beatles. The group sounds closer to early-’80s Midwest favorites Off Broadway and, perhaps, Dream Police -era Cheap Trick. Where Revolush’s sound fits within the currently diminished confines of rock's commercial niche is anyone's guess. But if quality finds its own audience, the band's continued refinements should merit a brighter spotlight for them sooner rather than later.