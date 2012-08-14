Steve Einerson

This New York-based Milwaukee native has deeply investigated Miles Davis' incendiary <em>Live at the Plugged Nickel</em>. The pianist's music isn't that daring or abstract, but his solos surge to an outer edge while retaining an innate sense of theme and melody. Also notice a near-encyclopedic absorption of modern pianists, including McCoy Tyner, Harold Mabern, Bill Evans, Sonny Clark and Oscar Peterson. I hear some of Clark's buoyantly lithe touch, but Einerson pushes the swing even harder. The original “Cookin' at the Colonel's” employs Tyner's sharply sculpted rhythmic projectors. Overall, though, Einerson echoes Evans, betraying a romantic depth in his often-crystalline voicings. He benefits from highly melodic bassist Paul Gill, who dances like Gene Kelly on the bow. This leader's recording debut, overdue at age 38, is a delectably mature statement. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>