Various Artists

Five years afterKatrina, the New Orleansmusic scene has largely been restored to where it was before the levees broke.The Crescent City’s unique place in American musicalculture was documented over the years by the Folkways label. Classic Sounds collects great tracksoriginally released by Folkways from 1946 through 1967. Included are rollickingbrass bands, the hand-clapping and vocal roots of the Bo Diddley beat, churchchoirs and gospel soloists, bluesy harmonica jams and Mardi Gras Indiansall ofit suffused with soul. Classic Soundsrecalls a peak period in New Orleanswhen the streets were alive with great music.



