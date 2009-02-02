Scott Weiland @ The Pabst Theater

×

An hour after his scheduled start time, Scott Weiland tookthe stage not to a taut rock riff or a triumphant Stone Temple Pilots hit but…a 20-minute blues jam. With reggae undertones. On which he played Theremin.With his back to the crowd.



It was a horrid beginning to a performance that would continue to find bizarrenew ways to disappoint.



The show was damned from the start. Weiland’s finicky, hard-rock lounge singershtick only works when he’s supported by a really great hard-rock band, but forthis tour he assembled a group of players unfit to play the smallest Janesville corner bar.Lead guitarist Doug Grean demonstrated that the only thing worse than ahorrible guitarist is a horrible guitarist who fathoms himself a master. Withan aversion to nuance or melody, he tunelessly shredded away throughout the setwith the implicitunforgivablepermission of Weiland, who stood by laconicallythrough jam after clumsy jam.