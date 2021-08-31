Local Music Venues Talk About Safety Measures

× Expand Live Music/Performance

In mid-August we wrote about the COVID-preventative measures that Summerfest, the Pabst Theater Group, The Cooperage and Cactus Club had taken.

Here is a roundup of what other local music venues are currently requiring. Generally, venues are requesting that guidelines by city, state or federal bodies be followed. For specific questions please contact the venue, as requirements may change.

According to the New York Times, as of Aug. 30, Wisconsin has seen a 33% increase over 14 days in Coronavirus cases with 54% of all ages fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in Milwaukee County, community transmission is high.

East Side music venue Shank Hall’s Peter Jest said his club’s air system filters at 99% and is always on. All staff, sound persons and security are vaccinated. Recently, 88-year-old blues artist John Mayall performed at Shank and did not do his usual meet and greet afterward. Jest said things like that are the band’s call and that some acts are rescheduling into next year. The club’s website prominently lists shows requiring “Valid proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours is REQUIRED for admittance.”

Caroline Rubitsky of Caroline’s Jazz Club said they have been able to make live music work. The staff is wearing masks, uses hand sanitizers and takes patrons temperature at the door. She said some customers “wear masks as is their personal feeling.

“We managed to stay safe all last year and hope to continue to do so. If there is a city mask mandate, we will comply with that,” she said, adding, “it has been an interesting and challenging year. People seem to have a great appreciation for live music. We treasure that but we are watchful.” She said staff and performers are vaccinated. Learn more about the club’s policy here.

The landing page for Linneman's Riverwest Inn shows a red button to view the club’s safety protocol. According to Jim Linneman, the club’s employees have been fully vaccinated for six months. He said their HVAC units have the highest protection of filters available for the systems. Linneman also changes microphone screens for singers when artists change over sets.

In addition, the club does thermal temperature checks upon entering (must be below 100.5); Masks are welcome, but not required, if vaccinated per CDC/Milwaukee guidelines. They installed sanitary shields around bar, protecting the tap beer and mixed drink station and also have hand-sanitizer stations on the bar for safety. In addition, they have reduced the number of tables and chairs so social distancing can be achieved.

Tonic Tavern’s Paul Jonas has the luxury of presenting music in a semi-outdoor setting at his Bay View bar, at least as long the weather holds up. “We specifically set up the venue to be as open air as possible and booked shows only as far out as we could reasonably expect weather would be conducive to open air shows,” Jonas said.

“I have artists interested in playing but I am apprehensive to book into October because there are so many questions regarding the resurgence and the Delta variant. The fact that it is so much more contagious makes the decisions much more dire.”

He said Tonic has not made any requirements regarding masks, vaccination, etc., but will continue with already established cleaning procedures and practices that allowed them to stay open. “We will more likely stop booking the venue as weather changes because the climbing viral numbers combined with windows and doors closing for warmth will pose too much of a risk—whether there are mask and vaccination restrictions or not,” Jonas said. Visit the bar’s website here.

Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino resumes live music in September. Jay Saunders said they will always continue to monitor the situation and things may change before the first scheduled show. He said patrons are not required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks but Potawatomi team members are required to wear one.

As of September 2, Cudahy’s X-Ray Arcade will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result (within 72 hours of event) for all ticketed and indoor events. Shows are all ages unless otherwise noted.

Justin Wexler pointed to the club’s website which states, “All guests will be asked to present their valid vaccination card or negative test result upon entry (photocopy or digital photos are acceptable). The final dose of vaccination must be no less than 14 days prior to the event. Vaccination cards must also match your government issued ID [driver’s license, passport, state ID, etc.]. Additionally, per CDC guidance, masks are strongly encouraged indoors and will be worn by staff. All of the above applies to our performers and promoters as well, and our staff is fully vaccinated.”

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Café’s Bruce St. location has quietly become a prime spot for local and touring artists. Carla Hurley said the venue is “following the CDC as well as state and local guidance as we continue to navigate this difficult situation. We are doing what we can to ensure a safe environment for our live music and events.” She said they require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show. They do not currently require patrons to wear masks, but they are recommended. “We will continue to follow the science and help keep music live,” Hurley said.

Bay View’s Club Garibaldi has been around since 1907. On weekends the backroom it is often home to local and touring bands. Dan DuChaine books live music for the club. “At this time, we are requiring vax cards or a negative COVID test no more than 48 hours old and recommending all patrons wear masks while attending the show,” he said. “If bands playing require more than that we will adjust to their needs on a case-bycase basis. We’re trying to maneuver through this current situation with as much caution as possible.” View the Club Garibaldi website here.

DuChaine also relayed a cautionary tale as folks insist on letting their guard down and fail to take the pandemic seriously:

“We recently welcomed the return of live music at the club by hosting an event with Chicago’s The Skull featuring Eric Wagner, formerly of the legendary doom metal band Trouble.

“With all precautions in place, the night went very smooth and all in attendance had a great evening out.

“Within a few days after the show, we heard reports from the road that some band members within the group were suffering from flu-like symptoms. Employees at the club took rapid COVID tests that returned negative results.

“Sadly, Eric Wagner’s condition worsened, with him passing away from COVID pneumonia-related compilations just three weeks after that night in here in Milwaukee.

“It was a very sobering moment, and as much as we want the world to return to normal, we value our customers and employee’s safety more than the dollar.”