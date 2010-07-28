Unlooped Music Series Hosts Cross-Genre Collaborations

×

The new monthly music series Unloopedwas born of a feverish conversation between two Milwaukee electronic music enthusiasts, RadioMilwaukee’s Tarik Moody and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG), a DJ for WMSE andhalf of the electronic duo Signaldrift. The two shared their thoughts about thelocal electronic scene, agreeing that its talent is often isolated from oneanother.

“In Milwaukee, you have a house scene, a drum ’n’bass scene and this developing dubstep scene, but they’re all on their own,”Moody says.





The pair conceived an event that wouldhelp change that.





“We wanted to try and get artists fromall these scenes together, so we came up with an idea for an electronic night,but with a twist,” Moody says. “We decided that each month we’d pick a DJ and aproducer and find somebody from an outside genre for them to do a collaborationwith. The focus is on electronic music, but we wanted to bring in artists fromother circles. On my end, I was inspired by what the Red Bull Music Academydoes every year. They pick 60 artists from around the worldrappers, DJs,producers, singersand fly them out to a different city for two weeks to havethem collaborate and record.”





Moody and Goelzer debuted Unlooped lastmonth at bSide (235 S. Second St.)with a collaborative set between Nicholas Sanborn (of Decibully and Made ofOak), DJ Rory Sazama and jazz-pop singer Jeanna Salzer. A song from thatsession, an ambient cover of the Nina Simone standard “Wild Is the Wind,” isposted to Moody’s website for the series, unlooped.net. He plans on postingentire sets from future events.





Unlooped continues this month with afeatured collaboration between producer Dave Olson, of the Milwaukee hip-hopgroup The Figureheads, The Championship singer-songwriter Allen Cote and VideoJockey Brye, of The Black Hoodies. J-Slim will perform a multimedia set ofmusic and videos, and Goelzer, Moody, Adam Carr and DJ Romke will spin sets.





Planned performers in future monthsinclude luminaries from Milwaukee’sreggae, hip-hop and experimental scenes, and in the long term the organizersare looking beyond the city, hoping to grow the event to include regional andnational headliners.





“It’s a chance to hear somethingdifferent, but it’s also kind of a party,” Moody says of Unlooped. “So we liketo end the night with a high-energy dance party, whether it’s house,electronic, drum ’n’ bass or whatever. We’re hoping the event grows intosomething special that people will want to be a part of and build on.”





Unloopedbegins at 10 p.m. the last Friday of each month at bSide.