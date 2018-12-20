Milwaukee's 2019 New Year's Eve Guide

It still feels a little odd having a New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee without Jim Gaffigan. For the second year in a row the comedian is sitting out his customary New Year’s Eve performances here. But just as old traditions die, new ones are created, and this year’s New Year’s Eve calendar features a host of new happenings that could become future staples, including an enormous new EDM event, a bunch of dance parties and a spirited lineup of concerts. Gaffigan isn’t very funny anyway; here are dozens of other ways Milwaukeeans can treat themselves on Dec. 31.

Family Friendly

Skating @ Red Arrow Park, 10 a.m.

It’s been years since the city hosted downtown fireworks, but that hasn’t stopped big crowds from gathering each year at Red Arrow Park, where there’s ice skating and concessions, including hot chocolate. The rink will be open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

A Note on Transportation If you’re planning on using a ride sharing service to get to the bars, you may be in store for some serious sticker shock. You haven’t seen surge pricing until you’ve seen it on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, there’s an alternative. As always, the Milwaukee County Transit System is offering free rides on all routes starting at 8 p.m. and running until the end of service, with many routes extending their service until 4 a.m. Do yourself and everybody else on the roads a favor by leaving your car at home.

The Harlem Globetrotters @ Fiserv Forum, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Bradley Center may be gone, but this Milwaukee New Year’s Eve tradition remains. The “Sweet Georgia Brown”-loving referee-flummoxing Harlem basketball team keeps will keep their decades-long streak of Dec. 31 appearances in Milwaukee alive with their debut appearance at the Fiserv Forum. Their current “Fan Powered World Tour” promises even more opportunities for fans to interact directly with the players. As always, the Globetrotters are heavy favorites to win these games We’re going to go out on a limb and predict the Globetrotters will win both of these matches.

Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 3 p.m.

Fans at this Wave game against the St. Louis Ambush will receive a Robert Renaud bobblehead. We’ll be honest: We don’t know who Robert Renaud is either, but even if like most Milwaukeeans you don’t follow the city’s often-overlooked indoor soccer team all that closely, there are plenty of reasons to dip in for a game. This match will have an ’80s prom night theme and feature $3 beer and $2 soda, and tickets start at just $15.

New Year’s Eve Celebration @ The Domes, 6 p.m.

An uncertain future won’t stop the Mitchell Park Domes from ringing in the New Year with its annual family celebration. This year’s event will feature music from the Garlic Mustard Pickers, magic from Rick Allen, fire dancing from Prismatic Flame, a light show, face painting and music from DJ Mike Sherwood ahead of a 9 p.m. balloon drop. Admission is $10, or free for kids 2 and under.

New Year’s Eve at Noon @ Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, 10 a.m.

The New Year arrives especially early at this party tailored for very young kids, which wraps up early enough that parents will have plenty of time to prepare for a night that ends with something a little stronger than a juice toast.

Live Music, Comedy and Performance

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades @ The Pabst Theater, 9 p.m.

Stevens Point is hardly considered a music hotbed, but the city has sired at least one popular touring draw: the bluegrass ensemble Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, who put a jammy spin on rustic roots music with instruments like the accordion, harmonica, fiddle, mandolin and dobro. The year they released their most recent record, The Ode. They’ll be joined at this show by Chicken Wire Empire and Sarah Vos of Milwaukee bluegrass favorites Dead Horses. Tickets are $25 in advance.

Radio Radio/DJ Dori Zori NYE Throwdown @ Club Garibaldi, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee new wave enthusiasts Radio Radio specialize in the perkiest, most synth-heavy songs of the ’80s, including hits by bands like Duran Duran, The Cure, INXS, Devo and Elvis Costello. For this New Year’s Eve party, they’ll be joined by Mike Benign for a tribute to The Cars, and by Radio Milwaukee’s resident new wave fanatic Dori Zori.

Shane Mauss @ The Underground Collaborative, 7:30 p.m.

Stand-up comedian Shane Mauss has done just fine for himself since leaving Milwaukee. In addition to “Jimmy Kimmel,” he’s appeared on the latest season of Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening” and the new Epix comedy series “Unprotected Sets,” and hosted his own Netflix special. On the heels of a sold-out Midwest tour he returns to the city he loves for this New Year’s Eve show.

Dead Man’s Carnival @ Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m.

Building on their popular monthly showcases at the Miramar Theatre, the Milwaukee circus/burlesque/variety troupe Dead Man’s Carnival goes all out for their regular New Year’s Eve productions. As always the troupe’s dancers, fire-eaters and jugglers will be accompanied by the carnival’s house band, Prof. Pinkerton & The Magnificents, who specialize in vaudevillian Americana.

Selector Max, Asher Gray and Juiceboxxx @ High Dive, 9 p.m.

Riverwest’s High Dive wraps up another year of excellent free shows with… one more excellent free show. Selector Max, Asher Gray and Juiceboxxx will provide the music at this party, set to last until early morning, while High Dive will provide the champagne toast, midnight balloon drop and free late-night breakfast.

Metal Chick’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve @ Shank Hall, 9 p.m.

The local metal site MilwaukeeMetalChick.com presents this New Year’s Eve show with two very heavy cover bands, the Motörhead tribute Killmister and the Iron Maiden tribute Aces High. Tickets are $12 and include snacks, champagne at midnight and giveaways.

The John Schneider Orchestra @ North Shore American Legion Post # 331, 9 p.m.

Once again The John Schneider Orchestra celebrates the end of another year with the music of years gone by. Joined by Claire Morkin and Mrs. Fun, Schneider will perform standards by giants like Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Hoagy Carmichael, Rodgers and Hart and the Gershwins, along with a little bit of tap dance and the requisite “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight. They’ve been saluting the American songbook in some form or another every New Year’s Eve since the late ’80s. There’s a suggested donation of $15 at the door.

De La Buena Sextet @ Jazz Estate, 7 p.m.

The Latin-jazz ensemble De La Buena are one of Milwaukee’s busiest bands in the summer, where they’re regulars at just about every outdoor festival worth its salt, but they don’t slow down much in the winter months, either. Following a set from guitarist Paul Silbergleit, organist Dan Schneck and drummer Jeremy Kuzniar at 8:30, the band will keep the crowd on its feet from 10:30-1:30 a.m.

The Majestics @ Club Timbuktu, 9:30 p.m.

A Milwaukee funk ensemble with a feverish live show, The Majestics pay homage to greats like James Brown, Rick James and Kool and the Gang. The band formerly known as Chocolate Ice 2 will dig deep into the funk and soul songbook at this show, where there will be drink specials and complimentary snacks throughout the night. It’ll be hard to beat the cover, too: There isn’t one.

Aluminum Knot Eye w/ Last Sons of Krypton @ Circle-A Café, 8 p.m.

The Riverwest punk venue Circle-A Café caters to music fans who prefer shows that begin at a somewhat reasonable hour, specializing in concerts that begin around 8. After Aluminum Knot Eye and Last Sons of Krypton kick off the evening on a loud note, DJs will keep the music going for the rest of the night.

ComedySportz New Year’s Eve Match @ ComedySportz, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Each New Year’s Eve, ComedySportz offers deluxe packages to its competitive comedy performances. The $35 admission includes free appetizers and unlimited soda and champagne. Both shows are family-friendly, and each will end with a countdown (at midnight for the late show, and 9:45 for the early show).

DJs, Dancing and Destinations

Milwaukee’s Biggest NYE Party @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m.

The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino always goes all out for its New Year’s Eve celebration, and this year’s is no exception. A crew of Chicago and Milwaukee DJs—DJ Cross, Bobby De Maria, DJ Goose and DJ King James—will take turns working the crowd on a mammoth, 2400-square-foot dance floor featuring a huge LED video screen and one of the biggest bars in the city. Tickets ($49 in advance, $59 day of) include a champagne toast, party favors, complimentary coat check and free structure parking.

Stellar Spark New Year’s Eve ft. Dada Life @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee’s longest-running New Year’s Eve EDM blowout returns for its 16th year with a headlining performance from the Swedish electro-house duo Dada Life. As of press time, DJs Nate Derus and Colton Duwe are also on the bill, though it’s a safe bet quite a few more acts will be added soon—these things always feature an enormous lineup. Last year’s featured literally dozens of DJs.

Radiance NYE ft. Excision @ Wisconsin Center, 6 p.m.

For years Stellar Spark was Milwaukee’s highest profile New Year’s Eve destination for EDM fans, but this year it has some real competition from this ambitious upstart event. This massive blowout at the Wisconsin Center’s third floor exhibition hall will feature Canadian dubstep star Excision, the Toronto EDM duo Zeds Dead and Denver DJ Bear Grillz, as well as Riot Ten, Whipped Cream and Spock. Planet Filth & DubHub Stage was recently added, featuring Porn and Chicken, Birthdayy Partyy, Sourpvtchkid, RiddimBoyz and more than a half dozen other acts. Advance tickets start at $59.

Brew Year’s Eve @ Milwaukee Athletic Club, 8 p.m.

This annual blowout at the Milwaukee Athletic Club regularly sells out. It features two floors of music, with performers including DJ Mighty Thor, DJ Soppa, DJ Dex, N!CO, and Listening Party, a huge light display, a four-hour premium open bar, professional photographers and a complimentary appetizer buffet. It’ll be followed by two official after-parties with free cover at Site 1A and Victor’s. Tickets start at $99, with VIP packages available.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna Dance Party @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 9 p.m.

Years after hosting New Year’s Eve installments of The Get Down, Turner Hall Ballroom borrows another Mad Planet tradition, as DJ Frank Straka brings his popular Beyoncé vs. Rihanna dance party to the historic venue. He’ll spin music from the pop and R&B stars all night. $60 tickets include an open bar, champagne toast and party favors. $85 VIP tickets include other perks, including a complimentary coat check, balcony access, an appetizer buffet and a fancier vodka option at the open bar.

New YAMS Eve w/ DJ Bizzon @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.

DJ Bizzon is one of Milwaukee’s great hip-hop DJs, but he’ll be drawing from far more than rap at this six-hour marathon New Year’s Eve spin, which promises to showcase six decades of music. The event will also include an appetizer buffet, a champagne toast at midnight, movie projections and a coat check. Tickets are $20.

Brew City Bombshells “All That Glitters” Gold NYE Party w/ DJ Claire Dactyl @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.

DJ Claire Dactyl of Riverwest’s popular underwear dance party Pants Off Dance Off joins the Brew City Bombshells for this glittery celebration of the new year. Between the $15 cover ($10 in advance or for those dressed in gold) and the Cactus Club’s tolerant, inclusive environment, this should be a safe and affordable alternative to some of the more expensive dance parties downtown.

New Year’s Eve Dance Party @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

DJ James Freshluggage joins Mad Planet for its annual New Year’s Eve dance party, which promises a night of music from the ’70s and ’80s through the present. It’ll feature complimentary food and a champagne toast, and go well into the morning (4 a.m.) Cover is $15.

Victor’s 24-Hour NYE Party @ Victor’s, 3 p.m.

Victor’s is almost begging a certain Milwaukee journalist to write a “I Spent 24 Consecutive Hours at Victor’s” piece with this one. The storied dance club on Van Buren will be open from 3 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 1. There will be dinner service, music from DJ Chris, $3 Skyy bombs, party favors, a champagne toast, complimentary pizza (from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and a complimentary sloppy joe, sub sandwich and pastry buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Good luck.

A Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve @ Ambassador Hotel, 8 p.m.

Playing off of the Ambassador Hotel’s gleaming art-deco décor, the hotel’s Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve party returns for a second year. There will be a speakeasy with gaming (and an LED TV as a prize), live music from the 11-piece Southport Sound, and a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast. Overnight packages, including New Year’s Day brunch for two, are also available.

District’s NYE 2019 Latin Party @ District on Water, 9 p.m.

District turns over its dance floor to host Fredy Munoz and DJs Dmatic and Aztek for this Latin celebration of the new year. General admission is $30, but VIP options are available, including a $90 all-you-can-drink bracelet.

Winter Wonderland NYE Party @ Ugly’s Bar & Grill, 9 p.m.

Some of the city’s biggest club DJs—including Shaykenn, Gee-A, Soppa, Peter Pancake and Breezy—will be accompanied by a huge light and visual display at this party, which promises to go until after the sun comes up. For those with amazing stamina, there will be an after-party starting at 6 a.m. featuring Jae Bea and Shaykenn.

NYE with Energy 106.9 @ Mikey’s, 9 p.m.

The soundtrack to many a car ride to the club, the dance station Energy 106.9 hosts this New Year’s Eve party. The $50 cover includes all-you-can-drink rail mixers, beer and wine until 1 a.m. DJs Steve Marxx and Roc will provide the music. VIP table reservations are available.

NYE 2019 @ No. 720, 9 p.m.

The DJ duo Wild N’ Reckless (featuring local club fixtures Mr. New York and DJ Eddie Reckless) will provide the soundtrack to this posh New Year’s Eve celebration on Milwaukee Street. VIP tables and bottle service are available.

Suits & Sequins: A New Year’s Celebration @ Revel Bar, 9 p.m.

DJ Cell and DJ Yogie guarantee a lively dance floor at this party, which will also feature a midnight balloon drop, party favors and chicken and waffles after 1 a.m. All-you-can-drink wristbands will be available for $40.

A Royal NYE Party @ Red Lion Pub, 7 p.m.

Red Lion Pub’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns after two consecutive sold-out years. $60 VIP ticket packages include an open bar with name-brand mixers, a free dinner buffet, a midnight champagne toast, and complimentary Ian’s Pizza after midnight. Table packages are also available, as are $15 walk-in tickets, which include the complimentary grub but not the open bar.

NYE Dance Party ft. Mixtape @ Three Lions Pub, 7 p.m.

Not to be confused with the similarly Irish-themed Red Lion Pub on Water Street, Shorewood’s Three Lions Pub hosts this dance party with music by the ’80s-loving cover band Mixtape. There’s no cover, but table reservations will be available, along with $50 VIP wristbands that include all-you-can-drink Smirnoff, Captain, Tanqueray, Bulleit and Crown cocktails.

NYE Bond Ball @ SafeHouse, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee’s premier spy-themed bar pays homage to the world’s most beloved (and most dapper) fictional spy at this gala, which will feature a magician as well as a DJ. There will be cash prizes for the best-dressed attendees. Cover is $10 after 10 p.m., or free with a Marcus Rewards card.

New Year’s Eve @ Riverwest Public House, 9 p.m.

There won’t be a cover at Riverwest Public House’s New Year’s Eve celebration, which will feature DJs, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight. Once again the cooperatively owned pub will be hosting a service industry brunch starting around 3 a.m., providing the servers and bartenders who’ve been working all night a chance to celebrate, too.