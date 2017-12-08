Abby Jeanne, WebsterX and GGOOLLDD Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

× Expand Photo credit: Dana Marks Abby Jeanne

Radio Milwaukee hosted its tenth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards ceremony last night, and as usual, the winners were an eclectic bunch. Only one artist took home two awards: Abby Jeanne, who was crowned solo artist of the year and whose Rebel Love won the album of the year honor. Meanwhile, GGOOLLDD was dubbed band of the year, and critics' choice award went to WebsterX, whose Daymares was one of the city's most acclaimed records of 2017.

The complete list of winners is below.