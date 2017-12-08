Abby Jeanne, WebsterX and GGOOLLDD Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

Radio Milwaukee hosted its tenth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards ceremony last night, and as usual, the winners were an eclectic bunch. Only one artist took home two awards: Abby Jeanne, who was crowned solo artist of the year and whose Rebel Love won the album of the year honor. Meanwhile, GGOOLLDD was dubbed band of the year, and critics' choice award went to WebsterX, whose Daymares was one of the city's most acclaimed records of 2017. 

The complete list of winners is below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Abby Jeanne - Rebel Love

SONG OF THE YEAR

Vincent VanGREAT - A Message

SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Abby Jeanne

BAND OF THE YEAR

GGOOLLDD

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Marielle Allschwang - Aquarium

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Trapper Schoepp - Bay Beach Amusement Park

INDEPENDENT RELEASE OF THE YEAR

Life In A Tree - Say Goodbye to the Nighttime Skies

BEST DISC WE MISSED

Denny Lanez - Believer

CRITICS CHOICE ( ALBUM OF THE YEAR )

Webster X - Daymares

RISING STAR AWARD:

Enzo DeMay

HUMANITARIAN :

Arte Para Todos

MUSIC AMBASSADOR:

Hear Here Presents