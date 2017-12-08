Abby Jeanne, WebsterX and GGOOLLDD Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

Photo credit: Dana Marks
Abby Jeanne
Radio Milwaukee hosted its tenth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards ceremony last night, and as usual, the winners were an eclectic bunch. Only one artist took home two awards: Abby Jeanne, who was crowned solo artist of the year and whose Rebel Love won the album of the year honor. Meanwhile, GGOOLLDD was dubbed band of the year, and critics' choice award went to WebsterX, whose Daymares was one of the city's most acclaimed records of 2017.
The complete list of winners is below.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Abby Jeanne - Rebel Love
SONG OF THE YEAR
Vincent VanGREAT - A Message
SOLO ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Abby Jeanne
BAND OF THE YEAR
GGOOLLDD
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Marielle Allschwang - Aquarium
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR
Trapper Schoepp - Bay Beach Amusement Park
INDEPENDENT RELEASE OF THE YEAR
Life In A Tree - Say Goodbye to the Nighttime Skies
BEST DISC WE MISSED
Denny Lanez - Believer
CRITICS CHOICE ( ALBUM OF THE YEAR )
Webster X - Daymares
RISING STAR AWARD:
Enzo DeMay
HUMANITARIAN :
Arte Para Todos
MUSIC AMBASSADOR:
Hear Here Presents